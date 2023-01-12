Football aside! - Macclesfield grants Tom Clare permission to appear on Love Island series

"Macclesfield can confirm that the club have granted Tom Clare an extended period of leave in order to appear in this year's Love Island competition.

"Tom approached us with the request a number of weeks ago and we were happy to show the same loyalty that he has to us since becoming one of our first ever signings back in 2021," read part of the statement.

AFP

Tom is a prolific striker that Macclesfield needs at the moment as they fight relegation and the statement added that they are saddened to lose him at this stage of the season.

"Despite that fact that we are disappointed to lose a player of Tom's calibre for the foreseeable future, we also recognise the incredible opportunity that this represents for both him and his family on a personal level.

"Tom remains very much part of our plans here at the Leasing.com Stadium and has expressed his unwavering desire to return to the club after the show. We wish Tom every success and look forward to welcoming him back to the club in due course," concluded the statement.