Football aside! - Macclesfield grants Tom Clare permission to appear on Love Island series

Fabian Simiyu
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Tom Clare of Macclesfield will fly to South Africa to shoot the latest series of Love Island which will run until March 2023.

Macclesfield have confirmed the news via their social media handle and it means that the 23-year-old will be out for a couple of weeks to feature on the singles show.

"Macclesfield can confirm that the club have granted Tom Clare an extended period of leave in order to appear in this year's Love Island competition.

"Tom approached us with the request a number of weeks ago and we were happy to show the same loyalty that he has to us since becoming one of our first ever signings back in 2021," read part of the statement.

Tom Clare 9 of Macclesfield FC scores from the penalty spot to make it 2-0 against AFC Liverpool on April 2, 2022. AFP

Tom is a prolific striker that Macclesfield needs at the moment as they fight relegation and the statement added that they are saddened to lose him at this stage of the season.

"Despite that fact that we are disappointed to lose a player of Tom's calibre for the foreseeable future, we also recognise the incredible opportunity that this represents for both him and his family on a personal level.

"Tom remains very much part of our plans here at the Leasing.com Stadium and has expressed his unwavering desire to return to the club after the show. We wish Tom every success and look forward to welcoming him back to the club in due course," concluded the statement.

Clare joked that Macclesfield's director of football Robbie Savage usually calls him 'Mr Love Island' and that he can't admit he is a player.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
