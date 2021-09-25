The gym instructor whose videos went viral a few months back received a brand new seven-seater van and a cash boost to support his fitness career.

Odongo became famous after a section of Kenyans made a good number of memes from his ugali eating video which propelled him to celebrity status.

Speaking during the gym opening event, Ugali man whose real names are Charles Odongo thanked Odibets for the support they had given him vowing to go all out in helping the youth nurture their talents in the fitness industry.

Ugali Man officially unveils his Modern Gym in Rongai (Photos) Pulse Live Kenya

“KingKong fitness-rongai and thanks million beg to Team Odibets for making my dreams come true I do understand that there is nothing more promising than a good state of health-its when we are healthy that we can pump in more energy to better our living conditions and this can be achieved through daily program of exercise accompanied with good nutritional Practices-Health is wealth.

I promise that I will support my fellow youth from Rongai just the same way they supported me,” said an elated Ugali man.

Media Personality Miss Katiwa also took to social media to congratulate the Gym Instructor with a message that reads; “Successful day of launching the UGALI MAN'S @kingkongfitness_ongatarongai new gym in rongai”.

Also present during the gym opening ceremony was the betting firm’s country marketing manager Aggrey Sayi who said the they will always strive to nurture untapped talent in the society.

“We believe that more funding is needed towards development of talent thus we will continue to support unique talents such as Charles Odongo, who is committed to his fitness career in a passionate way,” said Aggrey Sayi.

Early this week, Sprint sensation Ferdinand Omanyala was gifted a brand-new Toyota Harrier by Odibets as a reward for breaking the African 100 metres record last weekend at the Kip Keino Classic Tour.

A thankful Omanyala send out a message of appreciation to everyone who has been instrumental in his journey to stardom.