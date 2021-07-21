Ex Gor Mahia captain, Muguna unveiled at new club

The SportPesa Premier League Footballer of the Year penned down a two year contract ahead of the upcoming 2021/2022 Mainland Vodacom Premier League.

The news comes after the midfielder on Tuesday, July 20 took to his Facebook page to pay tribute to Gor Mahia and it's legion of fans ahead of his impending departure.

"When I arrived at this great club I was just a young man with dreams of representing the biggest club in the country," the 25 year old wrote.

Pulse Live Kenya

"I didn't expect things to go as well as they did but you made it a lot easier for me and not to forget the high level of players with so much quality who were always there to support and make me feel comfortable," Muguna continued.

"Looking at what I have achieved at the club is so satisfying, I was lucky enough to play under great coaches and a great management as well.

Thanks to the chairman and the whole management for the effort they showed in renewing my contract which didn't materialise because I felt I needed a new challenge.

Pulse Live Kenya

Thanks for the years we spent together and I hope that we enjoy the remaining matches," he concluded.

Muguna leaves Gor with three months left on his contract, but because the club owes him a couple of months’ salary, the agreement is for him to relinquish his wages in exchange for the move to Azam.

The Kenyan national leaves Gor Mahia in a torrid time as the club are battling to finish this season strongly. Kogalo are currently fourth in the Betking Premier League with five matches to go.

In 2016, Muguna joined Gor Mahia from Western Stima where he won two Premier League titles with the former before trying out a move to Albanian side FKF Tirana in 2018 which failed to materialise.

In that same year, he re-joined Gor Mahia where he won last season’s pandemic-ended league title and this year clinched the FKF Betway Cup, the only local trophy missing in his cabinet. He was aptly named tournament MVP.