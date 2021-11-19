RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports

Gor Mahia raise 4 million, to facilitate travel to Congo

Fans can also make contributions via the Pay Bill number 350100.

Former Gor Mahia player, Jacques Tuyisenge celebrates with supporters after scoring his first goal during their CAF Confereration cup football match against Egypt's Zamalek at The Kasarani Stadium in Nairobi on February 3, 2019. - Kenya's Gor Mahia won by 4-2 against Egypt's Zamalek. (Photo credit should read YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP via Getty Images)
Former Gor Mahia player, Jacques Tuyisenge celebrates with supporters after scoring his first goal during their CAF Confereration cup football match against Egypt's Zamalek at The Kasarani Stadium in Nairobi on February 3, 2019. - Kenya's Gor Mahia won by 4-2 against Egypt's Zamalek. (Photo credit should read YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP via Getty Images)

Broke Gor Mahia have turned to fans seeking to raise enough funds to cover the cost of travelling to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) for an upcoming CAF Confederation Cup second round two-leg tie against As Otoho d’Oyo

In a fundraiser held on Thursday evening K'Ogalo managed to raise slightly over Sh4 million falling short of their projected Sh15 million target before the event.

The fundraiser was attended by Club Patron Raila Odinga, Homabay County Governor Cyprian Awiti and other politicians.

The former Prime Minister donated Sh. 1 million in cash while Awiti gave out 700k as well as 20 balls, 40 tracksuits, and 40 training kits.

With the event being invite-only, uninvited club fans and well-wishers were asked to send their contributions via the Pay Bill number 350100.

Gor Mahia will face off with AS Otoho on November 28 away, before meeting them in the return leg at Nyayo National Stadium exactly a week later.

The return fixture was in doubt following a ban imposed on the stadium imposed by the Confederation of African Football (CAF). According to the club, CAF cleared Nyayo to host their returning leg match on December 5th.

“Caf has given us the green-light to use the Nyayo National Stadium for our game against AS Otoho d’Oyo, but have insisted that we get another venue if we qualify for the group stages which kick off in February if the stadium remains in its current state,” Gor Mahia Sporting Director Lordvick Aduda said.

