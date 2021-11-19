Gor Mahia raise 4 million, to facilitate travel to Congo

In a fundraiser held on Thursday evening K'Ogalo managed to raise slightly over Sh4 million falling short of their projected Sh15 million target before the event.

The fundraiser was attended by Club Patron Raila Odinga, Homabay County Governor Cyprian Awiti and other politicians.

The former Prime Minister donated Sh. 1 million in cash while Awiti gave out 700k as well as 20 balls, 40 tracksuits, and 40 training kits.

With the event being invite-only, uninvited club fans and well-wishers were asked to send their contributions via the Pay Bill number 350100.

Gor Mahia will face off with AS Otoho on November 28 away, before meeting them in the return leg at Nyayo National Stadium exactly a week later.

The return fixture was in doubt following a ban imposed on the stadium imposed by the Confederation of African Football (CAF). According to the club, CAF cleared Nyayo to host their returning leg match on December 5th.