El Clasico

With the two biggest teams in the Spain and also in the world battling, this is one of the biggest spectacles in the world.

When it's match day the world comes to a halt. Having the greatest players in both camps, the latter part of the derby was a Ronaldo vs Messi affair.

During the Jose vs Pep era, due to the competitive nature of the duel, it even ended in unwanted territories. Lots of red cards and anti football antics.

Despite the form of the other team, this has always been one to watch. With all of these included, it never lacked entertainment and of course never lacked goals.

The North London Derby

Arsenal vs Spurs is borderline bad blood. Bellerin, former Arsenal boy, now with Real Betis once said, “I don’t hate Spurs because someone told me so, I just genuinely do not like them.”

It is forever a match full with emotions. Both teams fighting for the bragging rights of North London, and this has never been better.

Despite the shift in performances, no team has gotten the better of the other for a long time, making this match one to get you glued on the TV set, even if you do not support either teams because, there is always drama.

Derby Della Madonnina

Having to share the home stadium, both these teams always look to give it a good running when it comes to the Milan derby.

Inter vs AC Milan, is one of Italy’s biggest one to watch. The rivalry has a history of master vs apprentice.

Inter was a bourgeoisie club while AC Milan was a club supported by blue collar workers. No wonder the bauscia (braggart) and casciavid (screwdriver) nicknames exist for Inter and AC Milan respectively. Clearly, this will never end.

Old Firm

This was coined by commentators, who referred this two, like two friends in an old firm. Not just football, their rivalry is divided around politics, religion and identity.

These are the biggest teams in Scotland; Celtic vs Rangers. Both set of fans have chants that will always dig into their opponents values clearly indicating that this is not a normal match.

They have managed to get the better of each other but in the last meetings, a Stephen Gerrard led Rangers put a stop to Celtics' Scottish dominance when they won the league.

The Fla-Flu

This is a story of Rio di Janeiro. Unhappy members joined the football wing of Flamengo from Fluminense and since then, these matches have been one to watch.

Dubbed the derby of numbers, Maracana is always packed on match days, with crowds a big as 177,656.