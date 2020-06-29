At the start of 2020, football predictions have already ranked which football players will likely rise to be this season’s top players based on their personal talents, performance, and achievements in the last couple of years.

However, since the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, it changed a lot of things. It disrupted football activities , daily life and most of the people in the word self-quarantined at home to help stem the pandemic.

As the world tries to get back up on its feet, we wonder how some of the best football players are dealing with life during COVID-19.

Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

Kevin De Bruyne is a spectacle to watch, known for his ability to play the game with effortless grace but with efficient and devastating effect. With his acute awareness of his surroundings and range of passing, the Belgian star can dictate any game to his tune.

Last April, the Manchester City star midfielder revealed that he and his family might have contracted the coronavirus during the imposed lockdown by the UK government. While De Bruyne and several members of his family recovered, they were not tested to confirm if it was the deadly virus.

Early in June, Manchester City beat Arsenal in Etihad Stadium’s first matchday. For City, it was a show on how good they can be when the game is in their control.

Virgil Van Dijk (Liverpool FC)

Without argue, Virgil Van Dijk is one of the best defenders in the Premier League right now. The Dutchman poses an imperious figure in the field and never looks flustered throughout a game.

The 29-year-old made sure to keep active with home workouts while under home quarantine with his family. Just last May, he also participated in Nike’s “Living Room Cup” challenge to inspire people to prioritize their health during the quarantine.

In June, the star defender expressed that he’s “happy to be back” after Liverpool’s first game after months of being quarantined due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Neymar da Silva Santos Jr. (Paris Saint Germain)

The once-heir to Messi’s throne didn’t have a good 2019. With transfer rumours buzzing, dealing with injuries, suspensions, and off-field problems made it a challenging year for his career.

However, even with the rough 2019, Neymar is still a talented football player, with the seemingly effortless ability to change a game to his team’s advantage.

The 28-year-old was among the Brazilian stars that also donated $1 million USD between the United Nation’s Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and a charity fund launched by the Brazilian television host, Luciano Huck, to help families that were facing economic hardships cause by the pandemic.

While Neymar stayed active with the help of his physical trainer, Ricardo Rosa, he expressed his anxiety towards the effects of the pandemic. Namely, the fact that he misses the sport, the competition, and his PSG teammates.

In the latter half of June, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe were among the PSG stars to undergo medical check-ups, including COVID-19 tests and reported back at the club’s training grounds.

Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus)

The Portuguese cyborg, Cristiano Ronaldo, is the definitive clutch player of Juventus. Who’s proven the time and time again, in crucial moments, he will claim victory even in any circumstance.

Last March, the 35-year-old was under home isolation, after his teammate, Daniele Rugani, tested positive for the coronavirus. Prior to the news, Ronaldo and his teammates played in a close-door game without fans present.

During his quarantine in his hometown of Madeira, Ronaldo kept busy by staying active with home workouts. He also shares informative videos on his Instagram stories, showing himself teaching his kids how to properly wash their hands.

In June, multiple sources have reported that Ronaldo is struggling to regain his former explosiveness after the 3-month break. While his physical condition showed that he trained a lot, his numbers (in terms of acceleration and top speed) aren’t near his best.

Lionel Messi (FC Barcelona)

Anything every other football player does gets automatically compared to Lionel Messi. He runs with the ball like nobody’s business, passes the ball better than anyone else, and he scores the most goals. It’s the reason why he remains at the top of the list.

During the COVID-19 quarantine, FC Barcelona’s ace striker has been keeping himself busy. On Instagram, he shares posts of himself with his two children while reminding his fans that it’s important to remain indoors and stressing that health comes first.

Last March, the 33-year-old showed his support by donating €1 million to the Hospital Clinic of Barcelona to help with fighting the pandemic including treatments and research.

In the first half of June, he’s back in Barcelona training again with his teammates in preparation for their La Liga return against Mallorca. Like the other football players, Messi also experienced minor tightness of the muscles after months of being home-quarantined.