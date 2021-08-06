Humphrey Kayange appointed by International Olympic Committee President

According to communication from the IOC, Kayange will represent athletes after confirmation by IOC President Thomas Bach.

Kayange was elected alongside three other members on Friday, August 6 in Tokyo Japan.

The retired rugby player is also a member of Kenya’s Olympics Executive Committee and now joins Paul Tergat in the international organisation.

Kayange considered withdrawing from the elections because Kenya only had 87 athletes competing in the games, compared to countries like the United States and China, who have large delegations.

However, luck was on his side when he finally emerged among the new officials.

The rugby star received the highest number of votes of the African candidates who vied in the election.

Kayange was an Olympian who captained Kenya's 7s team at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro before retiring.