Jaro Soja claims Kenya won because Nick Mwendwa was not in the stadium

Cyprian Kimutai

Harambee Stars beat Rwanda 2-1 in their final 2022 World Cup Qualifier.

"For the first time, Harambee Stars has scored in the first two minutes," said Jaro Soja. What did he attribute the win to? Nick Mwendwa's absence from Nyayo Stadium.

Jaro Soja was responding to Citizen TV host Waihiga Mwaura's question on what exactly is plaguing Kenyan football. To which he responded, "if we must have Nick Mwendwa in football then let FIFA ban us."

The self proclaimed most loyal fan of Gor Mahia was referring to the ongoing crisis at Football Kenya Federation (FKF).

Just a few hours before Kenya beat Rwanda 2-1 on Monday in their last Qatar World Cup qualifier, FKF President Nick Mwendwa appeared in court after being arrested on suspicion of corruption.

Kenya's Abdalla Hassan (L) fights for the ball with Rwanda's Nshuti Dominique Savio (R) during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifying round group E football match between Kenyan and Rwanda at the Nyayo national stadium in Nairobi on November 15, 2021. (Photo by SIMON MAINA/AFP via Getty Images)
He was questioned by police over the weekend on how the federation spent more than Sh600 million given to it by the government.

The move to disband the federation puts Kenya at risk of a ban from international football. FIFA doesn't allow governments to interfere in the running of football federations and urged Kenyan authorities to reinstate Mwendwa and other officials.

That appears unlikely now, with Mwendwa's bail conditions barring him from contacting federation staff or accessing its offices.

The embattled President was freed on Sh4M cash bail or Sh7M bond with two sureties pending prosecution request to hold him for 14 days.

Nick Mwendwa spent the weekend in police custody following his arrest on on allegations of financial impropriety (Simon MAINA AFP)
Over the weekend, FKF CEO Barry Otieno was also arrested. Otieno was nabbed by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives who were on his trail as the crackdown on federation officials over embezzlement of funds continues.

