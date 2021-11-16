Jaro Soja claims Kenya won because Nick Mwendwa was not in the stadium

Jaro Soja was responding to Citizen TV host Waihiga Mwaura's question on what exactly is plaguing Kenyan football. To which he responded, "if we must have Nick Mwendwa in football then let FIFA ban us."

The self proclaimed most loyal fan of Gor Mahia was referring to the ongoing crisis at Football Kenya Federation (FKF).

Just a few hours before Kenya beat Rwanda 2-1 on Monday in their last Qatar World Cup qualifier, FKF President Nick Mwendwa appeared in court after being arrested on suspicion of corruption.

Pulse Live Kenya

He was questioned by police over the weekend on how the federation spent more than Sh600 million given to it by the government.

The move to disband the federation puts Kenya at risk of a ban from international football. FIFA doesn't allow governments to interfere in the running of football federations and urged Kenyan authorities to reinstate Mwendwa and other officials.

That appears unlikely now, with Mwendwa's bail conditions barring him from contacting federation staff or accessing its offices.

The embattled President was freed on Sh4M cash bail or Sh7M bond with two sureties pending prosecution request to hold him for 14 days.

Pulse Live Kenya