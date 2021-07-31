The 100m sprinter was set to participate in the preliminaries later in the afternoon.
Breaking News: Mark Otieno fails doping test
Kenyan sprinter Mark Otieno Odhiambo has failed a doping test at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.
Recommended articles
However, Team Kenya has requested for Sample ‘B’ analysis after Mark claimed innocent.
They suspect there has been a laboratory contamination and have lodged an appeal.
Otieno was to be in heat four of men’s 100m starting at 1.45pm. He has season best time of 10.05 seconds.
Only three runners in that heat are ahead of him.
More information to follow.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke