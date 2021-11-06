RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports

Meet Maria Wattel, world's tallest female bodybuilder

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai

Wattel is also a certified personal trainer.

Meet Maria Wattel, world's tallest female bodybuilder
Meet Maria Wattel, world's tallest female bodybuilder

Standing at the height of 5'11, Maria Wattel of Netherlands holds the record for the world's tallest professional female bodybuilder.

Recommended articles

Wattel is a 41-year-old professional athlete, bodybuilder, personal trainer and a specialist model.

Born in the Netherlands, Maria resides between her home country and Greece. At 19 after a childhood spent playing football with the boys, she discovered her passion for bodybuilding and entered her first competitive event in March 2005.

She thought that, through weight training and fitness, she could really do something out of the ordinary - she could become invincible.

World's tallest professional bodybuilders: maria wattel and olivier richters
World's tallest professional bodybuilders: maria wattel and olivier richters Pulse Live Kenya

"I wanted to do something extraordinary because that's the kind of person that I am," said Wattel in an interview with the Guinness World Records.

However, the world of competitions proved to be challenging. Due to her height, Maria recalls that she would often be defined as "too tall". At times, the jury didn't know how to judge her or where to place her next to the other female contestants.

"I had competitions where I was not judged or judged only through something genetic that I cannot help, like being tall," she said.

Proud of her strength and figure, Maria follows an intense diet and training regime. Her weekly routine includes weight training in the gym five days a week, along with 30 to 60 minutes of cardio five days a week.

Aside from bodybuilding, Wattel is also a certified personal trainer.
Aside from bodybuilding, Wattel is also a certified personal trainer. Pulse Live Kenya

The number depends on which phase of training she is in at the time, but you’ll never catch her slacking off! The rest of her day consists of eating, rest and admin work.

However, her healthy lifestyle doesn’t only consist of training and keeping herself fit: Maria also takes care of her body with massages and physio treatments as needed.

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Jacque Maribe breaks silence over pressure to address her 'status' with Omondi

Jacque Maribe breaks silence over pressure to address her 'status' with Omondi

Lillian Nganga lists multi-million assets Mutua has repossessed amidst death threats

Lillian Nganga lists multi-million assets Mutua has repossessed amidst death threats

History of Arimi's, the beloved milking jelly that Kenyans can't get enough of

History of Arimi's, the beloved milking jelly that Kenyans can't get enough of

Photos that show Larry Madowo and Edith Kimani may have started dating in 2014

Photos that show Larry Madowo and Edith Kimani may have started dating in 2014

Akothee gives Eric Omondi and Jacque Maribe a piece of her mind over child dispute

Akothee gives Eric Omondi and Jacque Maribe a piece of her mind over child dispute

I have begged Jacque for us to do DNA test for 7 years - Eric Omondi opens up

I have begged Jacque for us to do DNA test for 7 years - Eric Omondi opens up

Karen Nyamu pours her heart out to Samidoh [Screenshots]

Karen Nyamu pours her heart out to Samidoh [Screenshots]

Regina Daniels' billionaire husband and his Moroccan wife, Laila, split

Regina Daniels' billionaire husband and his Moroccan wife, Laila, split

We are sorry - Eric Omondi & Jacque Maribe apologize after handshake [Video]

We are sorry - Eric Omondi & Jacque Maribe apologize after handshake [Video]

Trending

Spurs in talks with Conte after sacking manager Nuno

Antonio Conte led Inter Milan to the 2020/21 Serie A title Creator: MIGUEL MEDINA

Xavi appointment delayed as Barca reluctant to pay release clause

Xavi Hernandez, pictured in 2015, won four Champions League titles with Barcelona Creator: Josep LAGO

England fan jailed for "vile" Euro 2020 final racial abuse

England's Bukayo Saka (C) was among those receiving racial abuse online Creator: Paul ELLIS

Zaha considers Ivory Coast future after asking to miss qualifiers

Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha Creator: Oli SCARFF