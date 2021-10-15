RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports

More woes for Nick Mwendwa as DCI given go ahead to investigate him

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai

DCI, DPP and Banking Fraud Investigations Unit involved in the case.

FKF President Nick Mwendwa
FKF President Nick Mwendwa

Under fire, Football Kenya Federation (FKF) President Nick Mwendwa has lost a case to stop Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) investigation over alleged financial misappropriation.

Recommended articles

Mwendwa through his lawyer Tom Ojienda had sued DCI, DPP and journalist Milton Nyakundi last year after a complaint was filed with the Banking Fraud Investigations Unit (BFIU) touching on the finances of the federation.

However, Mwendwa's pleadings were dismissed by Justice James Makau:

"I, therefore, find the petitioners' prayer for an order of a permanent an injunction prohibiting the DCI and DPP summoning, investigating, charging or prosecuting the petitioners with respect to the financial management of FKF is not justified in the circumstances of this case," stated Justice Makau.

Mwendwa argued that possible summons by the DCI amounted to violation of his rights, but Justice Makau dismissed the petition, indicating it not only lacked merit but was also "premature and speculative."

Nyakundi wants the BFIU to investigate what he claims are questionable transactions within FKF accounts.

Nyakundi made the complaint to the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission and asked them to investigate alleged fictitious transactions at Kandanda House, including claims of direct transfer of funds from the federation's accounts to Mwendwa's personal accounts.

“The petitioners claim that the FKF Constitution and FIFA Statutes provide for a comprehensive mechanism of financial audit of all monies received by the FKF.

However, I am not convinced that the existence of an audit mechanism negates the investigative jurisdiction of the DCI and DPP and specifically where a complaint of a financial crime has been made,” clarified Justice Makau.

The investigative state bodies submitted that the inquiries were just part of the judicial system and did not necessarily mean one is guilty.

More to follow.

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

From Millionaire to Hawker - How Muthee is rebuilding his life from scratch

From Millionaire to Hawker - How Muthee is rebuilding his life from scratch

Why do guys still masturbate when they have girlfriends?

Why do guys still masturbate when they have girlfriends?

Police uniform, weapon are ID - Mutyambai addresses Boniface Mwangi's trending clips

Police uniform, weapon are ID - Mutyambai addresses Boniface Mwangi's trending clips

Kibaki video goes viral in US during social media blackout

Kibaki video goes viral in US during social media blackout

Jalang'o announces his last day on Kiss 100 [Video]

Jalang'o announces his last day on Kiss 100 [Video]

3 foods that cause acne and 3 that don’t

3 foods that cause acne and 3 that don’t

Orie Rogo Manduli's body ferried in Sh20 million Range Rover limo [Video]

Orie Rogo Manduli's body ferried in Sh20 million Range Rover limo [Video]

If I rise, let me rise with other people - Crazy Kennar scoops 3 titles at the Pulse Influencer Awards

If I rise, let me rise with other people - Crazy Kennar scoops 3 titles at the Pulse Influencer Awards

Lynn Ngugi addresses allegations of blackmailing interview guest [Screenshots]

Lynn Ngugi addresses allegations of blackmailing interview guest [Screenshots]

Trending

RIP Agnes Jebet Tirop: dead at only 25

DOHA, QATAR - SEPTEMBER 28: Agnes Jebet Tirop of Kenya celebrates winning bronze in the Women's 10,000 Metres final during day two of 17th IAAF World Athletics Championships Doha 2019 at Khalifa International Stadium on September 28, 2019 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images for IAAF)

Madrid court orders imprisonment of France footballer Lucas Hernandez

Lucas Hernandez (L) won the Nations League title with France on Sunday alongside his brother Theo (R) Creator: MIGUEL MEDINA

Mariga calls for resignation of FKF President Nick Mwendwa

McDonald Mariga (right) has demanded the resignation of FKF President Nick Mwendwa (left).

Former Harambee Stars coach, Migne sacked by South African club

Former Harambee Stars head coach Sebastien Migne (centre) has been fired by South Africa’s Premier Soccer League (PSL) side, Marumo Gallants FC.