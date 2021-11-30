RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports

Nick Mwendwa's free on Sh10m cash bail

Free at last but for how long?

Nick Mwendwa was suspended as Kenya's football boss earlier this month
Football Kenya Federation (FKF) President Nick Mwendwa has been granted a cash bail of Sh10 million pending the the case set for mention and pretrial on December 20, 2021.

Mwendwa was arrested on Friday, November 26 over mismanagement and arraigned on Tuesday, November 30 at the Milimani Law Courts.

The embattled President was supposed to appear before Mlimani senior principal magistrate Eunice Nyutu on Monday, November 30 but refused to take plea highlighting that his rights had been violated by the police and the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

The ruling came after the FKF boss pleaded not guilty to four counts of fraudulent acquisition of public property charged against him.

Mwendwa further suffered a setback when the court upheld its earlier decision and imposed more restrictions; he is required to deposit his passport in court. He is also banned from accessing the FKF offices unless authorised by the court.

The judge further stated that Mwendwa was not allowed to interfere with witnesses and was also gagged from discussing or publishing the matter in the media.

