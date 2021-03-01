At the start of 2020, Odibets launched a kitting initiative popularly known as Odimtaani. The scheme enabled over ten thousand teams taking part in the county competitions to receive soccer kits.

In 2019, Odibets agreed on a multi-million sponsorship agreement with FKF (Football Kenya Federation) to enhance grassroots football development. Additionally, the betting site was a motivational colleague for the national team Harambee Stars in 2020.

Aggrey Sayi, the Marketing Manager of Odibets in Kenya, said that the plan's idea was to kit every team that takes part in several county leagues. He added that the concept has been successful because people are seeing and feeling its effects countrywide.

The grassroots clubs who have been having problems getting useful playing tools can now play games with the needed kits.

With the Odimtaani programme's help, the sportsbook has managed to kit a wide variety of clubs, and it has helped actualize and enhance the vision of young talented football athletes in the nation. Sayi was presiding over the issuing of kits to girl's teams Kayole Starlets and Makolanders in Nairobi.

Odibets tour that happened in 2020 saw a wide array of teams benefit from the kitting plan. Clubs from most areas highly benefited from playing tools.

According to Sayi, Odibets is in negotiations with FKF to develop a scheme where players and clubs can participate in county competitions. The clubs will be scouted and awarded when the contest ends, encouraging them and assisting the county levels in growing massively.

In 2020, Odibets provided a substantial financial boost to Harambee Stars, the Kenyan national soccer team, ahead of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The Odibets efforts have'nt gone unrecognized. The head of FKF, Nick Mwendwa, had many positive things to say about the sportsbook. He has thanked the provider for supporting the national team, significantly ahead of the qualifiers. In his words, they see it as the beginning of awesome things. He said that when big companies value soccer, it means the nation is heading in the perfect direction. Nick was speaking at an event where Odibets became the official motivational ally of Harambee Stars.

Conclusion

The Odimtaani initiative is a tremendous effort to nurture talent in the soccer field in Kenya. The initiative has seen many teams across the country benefit from football kits. Slum players who receive the jerseys can play football and stay away from crime. According to Aggrey Sayi, the marketing manager at Odibets, the company will always help young players chase and fulfill their dreams. Through the Odi Mtaani initiative, the site can give back to society, and it'll continue doing that.

#FeaturedPost