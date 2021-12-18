Olympians Julius Yego, Milcah Chemos and Janeth Jepkosgei graduate

Julius Yego

Yego is one of those few names people cannot miss out on while talking about professional javelin throw.

Besides, this fantastic athlete holds numerous records, which are still unbroken, like being the first Kenyan to win gold in Commonwealth games from field events.

Similarly, Julius never had professional training; whatever he has learned about Javelin is from YouTube. Hence, he is also called “Youtube Man.”

"It’s been four years of resilience, determination and hardworking, now am greeting this 👸

Thank you 🙏🏾 Kenyatta university for this," said the 2016 Olympic Games silver medalist.

Yego is the African record and Commonwealth record holder for the event with a personal best of 92.72 metres.

He won the javelin title at the All-Africa Games in 2011 and at the African Championships in Athletics in 2012 and 2014; at the 2013 World Championships he placed fourth, losing a medal in the final round.

In 2014, he became the first Kenyan to win a Commonwealth Games gold medal in a field event.

At the 2015 World Championships he won the gold medal with a throw of 92.72m, becoming the first Kenyan to win a World Championships gold medal in a field event. He won silver at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

Yego, a Sergeant attached to Directorate of Criminal Investigations, graduated with a Bachelors in Public Policy and Administration at Kenyatta University.

Milcah Chemos

Since becoming only the third Kenyan woman to medal in the 3000m Steeplechase, after winning bronze at the 2009 World Championships in Berlin, Chemos worked her way up forging a reputation as Kenya’s finest female steeplechaser.

In 2012 Chemos broke the African 3000 metre steeplechase record of Eunice Jepkorir, winning in a new personal best and Bislett Games record time of 9:07.14.

In 2013 she won women’s 3000m Steeplechase at the World Athletics Championships, clocking in 9:36.16.

Chemos, the Athletics Kenya Athlete Representative and a Chief Inspector of Police attached to Kenya Police Training College Kiganjo, graduated with second class honours in Bachelor of Sports Management from Moi University.

Janeth Jepkosgei

With one World title, as well as silver and a bronze, a Commonwealth crown and an Olympics silver to her name, Janeth Jepkosgei has been one of the more consistent 800 metres athletes of the last two decade.

Jepkosgei made Kenyan History on 28 August 2007, where she won gold in the World Championship 800 m final in Osaka, becoming the first female Kenyan middle distance runner to achieve gold over 800 m.