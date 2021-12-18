RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports

Olympians Julius Yego, Milcah Chemos and Janeth Jepkosgei graduate

Cyprian Kimutai

Not only brilliant on the track and field but also in class. Congratulations!

From left to right; Olympians Julius Yego, Janeth Jepkosgei and Milcah Chemos

On Friday, December 17 as the whole world stood still to witness the momentous graduation from University of Nairobi, Moi University and Kenyatta University, three out of thousands of graduates stood out; Olympians Julius Yego, Janeth Jepkosgei and Milcah Chemos.

Julius Yego

Yego is one of those few names people cannot miss out on while talking about professional javelin throw.

Besides, this fantastic athlete holds numerous records, which are still unbroken, like being the first Kenyan to win gold in Commonwealth games from field events.

Similarly, Julius never had professional training; whatever he has learned about Javelin is from YouTube. Hence, he is also called “Youtube Man.”

"It’s been four years of resilience, determination and hardworking, now am greeting this 👸

Thank you 🙏🏾 Kenyatta university for this," said the 2016 Olympic Games silver medalist.

BEIJING, CHINA - AUGUST 27: Gold medalist Julius Yego of Kenya poses on the podium during the medal ceremony for the Men's Javelin final during day six of the 15th IAAF World Athletics Championships Beijing 2015 at Beijing National Stadium on August 27, 2015 in Beijing, China. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images for IAAF) Pulse Live Kenya

Yego is the African record and Commonwealth record holder for the event with a personal best of 92.72 metres.

He won the javelin title at the All-Africa Games in 2011 and at the African Championships in Athletics in 2012 and 2014; at the 2013 World Championships he placed fourth, losing a medal in the final round.

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - AUGUST 20: Julius Yego of Kenya stands on the podium during the medal ceremony for the Men's Javelin Throw on Day 15 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium on August 20, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images) Pulse Live Kenya

In 2014, he became the first Kenyan to win a Commonwealth Games gold medal in a field event.

At the 2015 World Championships he won the gold medal with a throw of 92.72m, becoming the first Kenyan to win a World Championships gold medal in a field event. He won silver at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

Yego, a Sergeant attached to Directorate of Criminal Investigations, graduated with a Bachelors in Public Policy and Administration at Kenyatta University.

Milcah Chemos

Since becoming only the third Kenyan woman to medal in the 3000m Steeplechase, after winning bronze at the 2009 World Championships in Berlin, Chemos worked her way up forging a reputation as Kenya’s finest female steeplechaser.

In 2012 Chemos broke the African 3000 metre steeplechase record of Eunice Jepkorir, winning in a new personal best and Bislett Games record time of 9:07.14.

In 2013 she won women’s 3000m Steeplechase at the World Athletics Championships, clocking in 9:36.16.

Chemos, the Athletics Kenya Athlete Representative and a Chief Inspector of Police attached to Kenya Police Training College Kiganjo, graduated with second class honours in Bachelor of Sports Management from Moi University.

MOSCOW, RUSSIA - AUGUST 13: Milcah Chemos Cheywa of Kenya celebrates winning gold in the Women's 3000 metres steeplechase final during Day Four of the 14th IAAF World Athletics Championships Moscow 2013 at Luzhniki Stadium on August 13, 2013 in Moscow, Russia. (Photo by Ian Walton/Getty Images) Pulse Live Kenya

Janeth Jepkosgei

With one World title, as well as silver and a bronze, a Commonwealth crown and an Olympics silver to her name, Janeth Jepkosgei has been one of the more consistent 800 metres athletes of the last two decade.

Jepkosgei made Kenyan History on 28 August 2007, where she won gold in the World Championship 800 m final in Osaka, becoming the first female Kenyan middle distance runner to achieve gold over 800 m.

She led from start to finish to win in a time of 1 minute, 56.04 seconds, beating the Kenyan record and world leading time (1.56,18) she had set at the heats two days earlier. She retained the Kenyan Sportswoman of the Year award.

Cyprian Kimutai

