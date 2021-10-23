Olympic greats grace Agnes Tirop's funeral

Tirop, a double world championship bronze medallist was buried in a white casket in Mosoriot, Nandy County on what would have been her 26th birthday.

The brilliant long distance runner was on Wednesday October 13 found murdered in her house in Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet County.

Main suspect

Her husband, Ibrahim Rotich who is the main suspect was arrested while making a suspected attempt to flee the country following a car crash with a truck while in a chase with officer.

Rotich appeared in court on Monday after allegedly murdering the 25-year-old, who suffered stab wounds to her neck and stomach and was found in a pool of her own blood after originally being reported missing.

Police now say that Rotich confessed to committing the crime before then leaving his residence.

Calls for justice

Impassioned speakers at her funeral demanded swift justice for Tirop, and huge crowds marched in Eldoret on Friday calling for an end to violence against women.

"The injustice against female athletes here in Kenya is a threat to all of us athletes all over the world," said Olympic 5000 metres champion Cheptegei.

"We are here in solidarity to show that we condemn such acts in such a manner."

Athletics Kenya announced on Saturday that the Kenyan leg of the World Cross Country Tour would be named after Tirop.

World record

Tirop made history in the adizero Road To Records event in Germany in September. She slashed 28 seconds from the 19-year-old women's record for 10km after clocking a staggering 30:01.

Tirop sped away from compatriot Sheila Chepkirui to break the mark of 30:29 which had been set by Moroccan Asmae Leghzaoui in 2002.