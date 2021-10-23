RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports

Olympic greats grace Agnes Tirop's funeral

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai

Athletes from neighbouring Uganda were also in attendance.

Slain Olympian and World Record holder Agnes Tirop was on Saturday 23 October 2021 laid to rest at her parent's home in Nandi County. PHOTO COURTESY: @MichKatami on Twitter
Slain Olympian and World Record holder Agnes Tirop was on Saturday 23 October 2021 laid to rest at her parent's home in Nandi County. PHOTO COURTESY: @MichKatami on Twitter

Two-time Kenyan Olympic champions David Rudisha, Faith Kipyegon and fellow gold medallists Joshua Cheptegei and Peruth Chemutai of Uganda were among the mourners gathered to bid farewell to slain star Agnes Tirop.

Recommended articles

Tirop, a double world championship bronze medallist was buried in a white casket in Mosoriot, Nandy County on what would have been her 26th birthday.

The brilliant long distance runner was on Wednesday October 13 found murdered in her house in Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet County.

Kenyan athletes hole End Gender-Based Violence protests in Eldoret following the death of Agnes Tirop
Kenyan athletes hole End Gender-Based Violence protests in Eldoret following the death of Agnes Tirop Pulse Live Kenya

Main suspect

Her husband, Ibrahim Rotich who is the main suspect was arrested while making a suspected attempt to flee the country following a car crash with a truck while in a chase with officer.

Rotich appeared in court on Monday after allegedly murdering the 25-year-old, who suffered stab wounds to her neck and stomach and was found in a pool of her own blood after originally being reported missing.

Police now say that Rotich confessed to committing the crime before then leaving his residence. residence.

Agnes Tirop's husband arrested as he tried to flee the country
Agnes Tirop's husband arrested as he tried to flee the country Pulse Live Kenya

Calls for justice

Impassioned speakers at her funeral demanded swift justice for Tirop, and huge crowds marched in Eldoret on Friday calling for an end to violence against women.

"The injustice against female athletes here in Kenya is a threat to all of us athletes all over the world," said Olympic 5000 metres champion Cheptegei.

"We are here in solidarity to show that we condemn such acts in such a manner."

Athletics Kenya announced on Saturday that the Kenyan leg of the World Cross Country Tour would be named after Tirop.

CS Amina Mohamed gives a tribute to the late Agnes Tirop
CS Amina Mohamed gives a tribute to the late Agnes Tirop Pulse Live Kenya

World record

Tirop made history in the adizero Road To Records event in Germany in September. She slashed 28 seconds from the 19-year-old women's record for 10km after clocking a staggering 30:01.

Tirop sped away from compatriot Sheila Chepkirui to break the mark of 30:29 which had been set by Moroccan Asmae Leghzaoui in 2002.

Tirop’s triumph at the 2015 World Cross Country Championships at just 19-years-old made her the second-youngest winner of the women’s race ever, behind the legendary Zola Budd.

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

I couldn't be under more pressure, says Koeman ahead of Clasico

I couldn't be under more pressure, says Koeman ahead of Clasico

Olympic greats grace Agnes Tirop's funeral

Olympic greats grace Agnes Tirop's funeral

Man Utd need time to hit their stride: Ronaldo

Man Utd need time to hit their stride: Ronaldo

Dybala back for Juve's trip to champions Inter

Dybala back for Juve's trip to champions Inter

'Never Give In' is part of United's DNA: Solskjaer

'Never Give In' is part of United's DNA: Solskjaer

Sports fans allowed back into the stadia - Government confirms

Sports fans allowed back into the stadia - Government confirms

David the Student pictured with Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith Rowe

David the Student pictured with Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith Rowe

World Athlete of the Year: How to vote for Kipchoge and Faith Kipyegon

World Athlete of the Year: How to vote for Kipchoge and Faith Kipyegon

History with 'just 18 players': Namibia target more World Cup shocks

History with 'just 18 players': Namibia target more World Cup shocks

Trending

Quick Takes: Robert Lewandowski reveals his pre-match ritual and favourite African teammates

Robert Lewandowski spoke to Pulse Sports' Steve Dede about his favourite music and other stuff

Perfect Napoli reclaim top spot after Osimhen's 'most important' goal

Nigerian forward Victor Osimhen completed a busy week for club and country as he scored Napoli's winner Creator: Filippo MONTEFORTE

Ronaldo saves Man Utd again as Chelsea and Bayern cruise

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring Manchester United's winning goal against Atalanta Creator: Paul ELLIS

Valbuena felt 'in danger' over sex tape, Benzema trial hears

French football player Mathieu Valbuena (R), involved in a 'sex tape case', addresses media representatives next to lawyer Paul Albert Iweins (C) inside a court Creator: Thomas SAMSON