Online Casino security in Kenya - is enough being done to protect players?

Over 10 million Kenyan citizens own mobile phones and 98 percent of these devices are used to access the internet. Players enjoy the comfort and convenience of being able to play from their smartphone or laptop devices at a time and space that suits them.

Some of the most popular online casino games include slots, poker, blackjack and roulette. These games come in many varieties and themes and free sample games are often available for new players to practice on before they try the real thing.

There are a huge range of internet based casinos available to play on and, as it stands, sites like bestcasinosites.net help players enjoy themselves in safety by identifying safe and regulated online casinos for Kenyans. Safe casino sites are those with measures in place to stop identity theft, financial fraud and protect the privacy of their users’ data.

What is the legal situation around online gambling in Kenya?

Not all countries on the African continent have clear cut gambling laws and regulations. Some countries have banned the practice entirely, while locations such as Kenya have taken a less prohibitive approach.

In Kenya, gambling is regulated under the laws of the Betting, Lotteries and Gaming Act.

Casinos are able to obtain a license from the Betting Control and Licensing Board (BCLB) in order to operate legally and must meet certain standards in order to qualify. The licensing board helps to prevent any illegal activity and ensure gamblers have a safe and enjoyable experience.

All gambling venue operators are required to pay a 20 percent gambling tax. Many of the land based casino venues marketed towards tourists, particularly in tourist hotspots like the capital city Nairobi and are often based within hotel complexes or near to airports.

The Betting, Lotteries and Gaming Act was put in place in 1966 and, as is the case in many countries, there is no explicit mention of the legality of internet based gambling such as online casinos and betting sites. However, there is the understanding that online casinos are authorised in Kenya as an online casino named BetKenya was set up and owned by the state and was previously granted a license by the Licensing Board.

BetKenya is no longer in operation and there are not any known options for online casinos based within the country. The good news for Kenyan’s though is that there is a huge range of offshore internet based casinos that welcome players from Kenya.

How secure are offshore online casinos for players?

Since online casinos were first developed in the 1990s they have come a long way. Not only is there now much better game variety and choice of operator, the security features that these sites have are far more advanced.

One good indicator that a site is secure is an SSL certificate. This certificate shows that when your web browser contacts the secured website, the connection is encrypted and this helps to keep your important personal data in safe hands.

If a website has an SSL certificate you will likely see a padlock symbol in the left corner of the web search bar, depending on what browser it is that you are using.

When checking out an offshore online casino website open to Kenyan citizens, it is important to take note of what payment options the site allows. Using well known third party payment providers can help to ensure transactions are carried out safely.

Many offshore casinos provide a variety of different methods for payments, including Visa, Mastercard, Neteller, ecoPayz and Skrill. There are even a small number of websites that allow transactions to be made using cryptocurrency.

Another indicator that an online casino site takes the customers’ experience and safety seriously is their customer support options. The site should give players a number of different ways they can get in touch should they have any questions or concerns.

Some of the most popular contact options include an email address, phone line and chatbot. As Kenyan online casinos players play on offshore sites, it is important that these contact methods work for international players and that their opening hours are sufficient for different time zones. Having no contact details listed on the website is a huge red flag in terms of player safety.