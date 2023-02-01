ADVERTISEMENT
Good news for Kenyan drivers as federation relaxes certain rules

Abigael Wafula
Kenya Motorsports Federation president Phineas Kimathi has revealed that there are some certain rules that have been relaxed in order to accommodate more motorsport enthusiasts in the country.

Karan Patel (R) and Tauseef Khan (L) pose for a photo with former president Uhuru Kenyattta during the Safari Rally Kenya 2022 which was held from June 23 to 26, 2022
This move has been approached in order to make the Kenya National Rally Championship more vibrant. This comes as good news to the passionate drivers whose cars could not initially meet the standards of the federation.

“Some time back, I created the taskforce that interviewed the drivers, sponsors and stakeholders. They agreed that we needed to relax certain rules so that we can have more people entering the sport,” Kimathi said.

He added: “For example, if you have a seat in a car that was homologated five years ago, it’s still a good seat and it’s safe. We have given extensions so that Kenyans can have the opportunity to enter their cars in the existing form as opposed to asking them to buy new equipment.”

Kimathi also noted that with this, he hopes to see renewed interests and more cars going to compete instead of being parked in the garages.

McRae Kimathi steers his Ford Fiesta ST Rally3 with Kenyan co-driver Mwangi Kioni during the SS18 stage of the 2021 Safari Rally Kenya near Hells Gate at Lake Naivasha, Kenya, on June 27, 2021. (Photo by TONY KARUMBA/AFP via Getty Images)
Meanwhile, he also said the ASN President Special Awards will look to also fete the people working behind the scenes going forward. “This special category will continue as we appreciate the people in the background who make sure that rally and motorsport thrives in Kenya,” he said.

Kimathi also revealed that they want to have sustainable event which will aim at environmental conservation. “For your information, all the 13 rounds of the World Rally Championship are run on sustainable fuels. Kenya is so strategically positioned in terms of renewable energy. We are also in the process of planting 19 million trees and we have already started,” he said.

