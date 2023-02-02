Ombachi calls Kenyans to be patient with Shujaa players

Shujaa is currently ranked in the unfamiliar 12th position in the 2022/2023 World Rugby Sevens Series standings.

In their last outing at Sydney Sevens, the Damian McGrath charges collected five points to move to 21 after the fifth leg.

Only four points separate Kenya, Spain and Canada in the bottom three with five series remaining, which has disappointed many fans.

Pulse Live Kenya

“At this point is all about taking baby steps as these are young boys. They are growing into the game with the kind of technical bench they are working under. They are in safe hands because they know how to mentor young players and turn them into stars, so let’s be patient,” Ombachi said in an interview with Citizen.

Ombachi is one of the Shujaa players who have recently hanged their cleats after featuring in several World Rugby Sevens Series.

“We had a coach called Paul True who used to tell us it is all about ticking the small boxes we should not expect them to wake up one day and win the tournament it has to start from somewhere all they need is our support, and we will soon see the fruits of their hard work,” the former Nondescripts player added.

Rugby World Rugby Sevens Series will only have 12 teams next season, and Kenya will be hoping to avoid finding themselves in a tight situation.

Shujaa completed the 2021/22 World Rugby Sevens Series in 12th place with 49 points.