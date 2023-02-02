ADVERTISEMENT
Ombachi calls Kenyans to be patient with Shujaa players

Festus Chuma
Shujaa have three weeks to prepare for the upcoming Los Angeles tour in the USA which is set to be held on February 25 and 26.

Shujaa finish third at the Edmonton 7s in Canada.
Former Kenya rugby sevens player Dennis Ombachi has called on rugby fans to exercise patience with the current national team players.

Shujaa is currently ranked in the unfamiliar 12th position in the 2022/2023 World Rugby Sevens Series standings.

In their last outing at Sydney Sevens, the Damian McGrath charges collected five points to move to 21 after the fifth leg.

Only four points separate Kenya, Spain and Canada in the bottom three with five series remaining, which has disappointed many fans.

Dennis Ombachi during his time with Kenya's national team Shujaa (Photo by Yasuyoshi CHIBA / AFP) (Photo credit should read YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP via Getty Images)

“At this point is all about taking baby steps as these are young boys. They are growing into the game with the kind of technical bench they are working under. They are in safe hands because they know how to mentor young players and turn them into stars, so let’s be patient,” Ombachi said in an interview with Citizen.

Ombachi is one of the Shujaa players who have recently hanged their cleats after featuring in several World Rugby Sevens Series.

“We had a coach called Paul True who used to tell us it is all about ticking the small boxes we should not expect them to wake up one day and win the tournament it has to start from somewhere all they need is our support, and we will soon see the fruits of their hard work,” the former Nondescripts player added.

Rugby World Rugby Sevens Series will only have 12 teams next season, and Kenya will be hoping to avoid finding themselves in a tight situation.

Shujaa completed the 2021/22 World Rugby Sevens Series in 12th place with 49 points.

At the end of this season, the 12th, 13th, and 14th-placed teams will engage in a Challenger in the 11th and final leg in London, with the winner staying for the new season.

Festus Chuma Festus Chuma Festus is an award-winning journalist. At Pulse Sports he specializes in coverage of football, rugby, boxing and basketball.
