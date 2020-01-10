Tottenham host Liverpool this weekend who remain unbeaten in the premier league this season.

Spurs injury woes deepened after Harry Kane their main talisman was ruled out until April and Moussa Sissoko has now joined him on the sidelines.

On the other hand, Liverpool who have been in scintillating form this season, have no injury concerns and will look to inflict another defeat on Jose Mourinho who has had mixed results since his return.

Pressure is mounting on Ole Gunnar after Manchester United suffered two losses in a row and will be hosting Norwich at Old Trafford.

Arsenal, who look rejuvenated under Mikel Arteta , will travel to Crystal Palace hoping to secure another win after their recent wins against Leeds and the Red Devils.

Manchester City will travel to Aston Villa , Leicester City host Southampton, while Chelsea welcome Burnley at Stamford bridge .

The Pulse Live duo have their say on the weekend matches; Martin Wachira, (Editor-in-Chief) and David Jerome, (Head of Social).