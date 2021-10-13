RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports

RIP Agnes Jebet Tirop: dead at only 25

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai

Sad day for Kenya.

DOHA, QATAR - SEPTEMBER 28: Agnes Jebet Tirop of Kenya celebrates winning bronze in the Women's 10,000 Metres final during day two of 17th IAAF World Athletics Championships Doha 2019 at Khalifa International Stadium on September 28, 2019 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images for IAAF)
DOHA, QATAR - SEPTEMBER 28: Agnes Jebet Tirop of Kenya celebrates winning bronze in the Women's 10,000 Metres final during day two of 17th IAAF World Athletics Championships Doha 2019 at Khalifa International Stadium on September 28, 2019 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images for IAAF)

At only 25 years old Agnes Tirop, world 10,000m bronze medallist is dead. The brilliant long distance runner was on Wednesday October 13 found murdered in her house in Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet County.

According to reports, she had stab wounds in the abdomen. Her passing comes just two months after she finished fourth at the Tokyo Olympics.

Her death has been confirmed by Athletics Kenya who issued a statement.

"Athletics Kenya are this afternoon distraught to learn about the untimely death of World 10,000m bronze medalist Agnes Tirop. Tirop was found dead at their home in Iten after she was allegedly stabbed by her husband.

HERZOGENAURACH, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 12: Agnes Jebet Tirop of Kenya poses with the ADIZERO adios Pro 1 shoe after winning the ADIZERO: ROAD TO RECORDS Women's 10km in 30:01 at adidas HQ on September 12, 2021 in Herzogenaurach, Germany. She broke the world record by 29 seconds. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images for ADIDAS)
HERZOGENAURACH, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 12: Agnes Jebet Tirop of Kenya poses with the ADIZERO adios Pro 1 shoe after winning the ADIZERO: ROAD TO RECORDS Women's 10km in 30:01 at adidas HQ on September 12, 2021 in Herzogenaurach, Germany. She broke the world record by 29 seconds. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images for ADIDAS) Pulse Live Kenya

We are still working to unearth more details surrounding her demise. Kenya has lost a jewel who was one of the fastest-rising athletics giants on the international stage, thanks to her eye-catching performances on the track." Athletics Kenya said.

Barnabas Korir, Athletics Kenya Director of Competitions conveyed his condolences to Tirop's family saying the Athletics fraternity has lost a resilient athlete whose progression from junior ranks to the senior has been well documented owing to the many feats she accomplished.

Tirop made history in the adizero Road To Records event in Germany in September. She slashed 28 seconds from the 19-year-old women's record for 10km after clocking a staggering 30:01.

Bronze medallist Kenya's Agnes Jebet Tirop poses on the podium during the medal ceremony for the Women's 10,000m at the 2019 IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Khalifa International stadium in Doha on September 29, 2019. (Photo by MUSTAFA ABUMUNES / AFP) (Photo credit should read MUSTAFA ABUMUNES/AFP via Getty Images)
Bronze medallist Kenya's Agnes Jebet Tirop poses on the podium during the medal ceremony for the Women's 10,000m at the 2019 IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Khalifa International stadium in Doha on September 29, 2019. (Photo by MUSTAFA ABUMUNES / AFP) (Photo credit should read MUSTAFA ABUMUNES/AFP via Getty Images) Pulse Live Kenya

Tirop sped away from compatriot Sheila Chepkirui to break the mark of 30:29 which had been set by Moroccan Asmae Leghzaoui in 2002.

Tirop’s triumph at the 2015 World Cross Country Championships at just 19-years-old made her the second-youngest winner of the women’s race ever, behind the legendary Zola Budd.

The athlete was due to celebrate her 26th birthday in ten days.

