RIP Agnes Jebet Tirop: dead at only 25

According to reports, she had stab wounds in the abdomen. Her passing comes just two months after she finished fourth at the Tokyo Olympics.

Her death has been confirmed by Athletics Kenya who issued a statement.

"Athletics Kenya are this afternoon distraught to learn about the untimely death of World 10,000m bronze medalist Agnes Tirop. Tirop was found dead at their home in Iten after she was allegedly stabbed by her husband.

We are still working to unearth more details surrounding her demise. Kenya has lost a jewel who was one of the fastest-rising athletics giants on the international stage, thanks to her eye-catching performances on the track." Athletics Kenya said.

Barnabas Korir, Athletics Kenya Director of Competitions conveyed his condolences to Tirop's family saying the Athletics fraternity has lost a resilient athlete whose progression from junior ranks to the senior has been well documented owing to the many feats she accomplished.

Tirop made history in the adizero Road To Records event in Germany in September. She slashed 28 seconds from the 19-year-old women's record for 10km after clocking a staggering 30:01.

Tirop sped away from compatriot Sheila Chepkirui to break the mark of 30:29 which had been set by Moroccan Asmae Leghzaoui in 2002.

Tirop’s triumph at the 2015 World Cross Country Championships at just 19-years-old made her the second-youngest winner of the women’s race ever, behind the legendary Zola Budd.