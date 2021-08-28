Cristiano Ronaldo is set to become a United player again after leaving for Real Madrid in 2009, with his transfer from Juventus subject to the agreement of personal terms, securing a visa and undergoing a medical.

While the deal is yet to be finalised, Ronaldo will cost United a reported sh. 3 billion in transfer fees, with Juventus allowing a cut-price move for the striker due to his age.

He will also go straight to the top of the pay league at Old Trafford, with a weekly wage of over sh. 77 million according to spotrac.com, significantly higher than current highest earner David de Gea.

How the deal happened

Ronaldo was not a priority for United at the start of the summer. Their top target was Jadon Sancho, and they wrapped up a deal for the England winger at the start of the window.

It wasn’t that they wouldn’t welcome Ronaldo back, it was more they thought he would see out his contract at Juventus.

But, as negotiations gained momentum with Manchester City, United’s interest was piqued. The possibility of him leaving looked to be turning into more of a reality.

It is understood Ronaldo's agent, Jorge Mendes first reached out to City 10 days ago to offer them the chance of signing Ronaldo.

The Portugal captain was keen to come back to the Premier League and his agent has a good working relationship with City. The Premier League champions at that point didn’t totally dismiss the idea but parked it as they continued their pursuit of Harry Kane.

This week, as it became clear that Kane was going to stay at Tottenham, the City hierarchy started to consider a move for Ronaldo. But City didn’t want to pay a transfer fee and Juventus were asking for up to sh. 3 billion for the forward.

Rio Ferdinand got in touch with his former team-mate to advise him against moving to the blue side of the city. Ronaldo also had conversations with Sir Alex Ferguson and Bruno Fernandes about his future.

United started initial conversations with Mendes late on Thursday, when his move to City looked to be gaining momentum. Within hours of Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri confirming Ronaldo had asked to leave, United had tabled a bid.

City sources say they decided to pull out of the race on Friday afternoon while United sources say once Ronaldo knew his former club were interested in signing him, he made it clear he wanted to come back and "complete unfinished business."