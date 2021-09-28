Rugby: Kenya 7s duo named in Dream Team once again

Otieno commonly referred to as the Buffalo scored a total of four tries while dancing sensation Jeff Oluoch scored three tries in the tournament as Shujaa claimed the bronze medal.

On Sunday, the boys thrashed hosts Canada 33-14 at the Commonwealth Stadium ensuring that Shujaa didn't come back home empty handed.

Kenya was chasing her second medal in Canada after Shujaa finished second in the Vancouver 7s hosted a week ago.

Kenya had found themselves in the bronze medal match after losing out to South Africa in the first-ever Cup semi-final meeting between the teams.

A repeat of last week’s final ended in a similarly emphatic win for the Blitzboks. As hard as they tried, Kenya had no answer to the blistering Blitzboks who secured the Series title with a 33-7 victory.

Full Dream Team

Otieno is joined in the forward list by Germany’s John Dawe who was instrumental as his side went on to finish fifth in the two-day event. JC Pretorius completes the forward list having helped South Africa to a clean sweep in Canada.

The backline is dominated by South African players. Playmaker Selyvn Davids who came in as Angelo Davids’ replacement makes the dream team as well as his captain Siviwe Soyizwapi.

Soyizwapi landed 10 tries in the competition which saw his overall tally in the World 7s Series change to 104 tries in 169 appearances.