Rugby: Kenya 7s duo named in Dream Team once again

The dream team comprises of two Kenyans, four South Africans and one German.

Kenya 7s duo Alvin Otieno (left) and Jeff Oluoch (right) named in World Rugby 7s Dream Team for second week in a row.
Shujaa star players, Alvin Otieno and Jeff Oluoch have once again been included in the World Rugby 7s Dream Team following an impressive performance at the recently held HSBC Canada Sevens in Edmonton.

Otieno commonly referred to as the Buffalo scored a total of four tries while dancing sensation Jeff Oluoch scored three tries in the tournament as Shujaa claimed the bronze medal.

On Sunday, the boys thrashed hosts Canada 33-14 at the Commonwealth Stadium ensuring that Shujaa didn't come back home empty handed.

Kenya was chasing her second medal in Canada after Shujaa finished second in the Vancouver 7s hosted a week ago.

Kenya 7s finish third at the Edmonton 7s after thrashing hosts Canada 33-14 in the Bronze medal match.
Kenya had found themselves in the bronze medal match after losing out to South Africa in the first-ever Cup semi-final meeting between the teams.

A repeat of last week’s final ended in a similarly emphatic win for the Blitzboks. As hard as they tried, Kenya had no answer to the blistering Blitzboks who secured the Series title with a 33-7 victory.

Full Dream Team

A team full of pace, power and skill! Here is the HSBC Dream Team from the HSBC Canada Sevens in Edmonton.
Otieno is joined in the forward list by Germany’s John Dawe who was instrumental as his side went on to finish fifth in the two-day event. JC Pretorius completes the forward list having helped South Africa to a clean sweep in Canada.

The backline is dominated by South African players. Playmaker Selyvn Davids who came in as Angelo Davids’ replacement makes the dream team as well as his captain Siviwe Soyizwapi.

Soyizwapi landed 10 tries in the competition which saw his overall tally in the World 7s Series change to 104 tries in 169 appearances.

Player of the final and tournament top try-scorer Muller du Plessis completes the seven-man list. Du Plessis had 11 tries in the competition. Oluoch is the only non-South African in the backline.

