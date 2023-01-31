Coach Ochieng insists there's still more to do despite the team's impressive run

She revealed that she has a number of new signings who need to catch up with the rest of the players as soon as possible. “I have new players and I need to ensure they are at par with the rest of the team,” Ochieng said.

She added that they also need to polish on their scrums in order to be at a higher advantage when they play Nakuru RFC in their next match.

“It has been a tough journey for us but I’m glad we have reached this level. Last year, we had really struggled in our scrums. At the moment, I can say we are really trying,” she said.

She highlighted that the team also needs to address their running lines and defense going forward. “Our running lines and defense are also wanting. We have recorded a video of how we played and we shall analyse to see what really costs us,” she said, adding that the players are also slow off the blocks and they need to also address their kickers.