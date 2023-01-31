ADVERTISEMENT
KENYA CUP

Coach Ochieng insists there's still more to do despite the team's impressive run

Abigael Wafula
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Rugby

Impala Saracens head coach Mary Ochieng is bullish about bagging the 2022/23 title if the team polishes on their weak areas ahead of their next games.

Mwamba's Terry Ayesa (centre) gain grounds from Top Fry Nakuru's Freshia Awino (left) and Yvonne Motari during the Kenya Cup Women's league match played at Impala Club on November 27, 2021. Photo/CHRIS OMOLLO
Mwamba's Terry Ayesa (centre) gain grounds from Top Fry Nakuru's Freshia Awino (left) and Yvonne Motari during the Kenya Cup Women's league match played at Impala Club on November 27, 2021. Photo/CHRIS OMOLLO

On Saturday, January 28, Impala thrashed defending champions Mwamba 28-17 in the thrilling match at the Impala Club grounds. However, Ochieng noted that there is still more work to do if they have to bag the coveted title.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

She revealed that she has a number of new signings who need to catch up with the rest of the players as soon as possible. “I have new players and I need to ensure they are at par with the rest of the team,” Ochieng said.

Mwamba's Janet Okello (left) charge past Top Fry Nakuru Ann Akinyi during the Kenya Cup Women league match played at Impala Club on November 27, 2021. Photo/CHRIS OMOLLO
Mwamba's Janet Okello (left) charge past Top Fry Nakuru Ann Akinyi during the Kenya Cup Women league match played at Impala Club on November 27, 2021. Photo/CHRIS OMOLLO Pulse Live Kenya

She added that they also need to polish on their scrums in order to be at a higher advantage when they play Nakuru RFC in their next match.

“It has been a tough journey for us but I’m glad we have reached this level. Last year, we had really struggled in our scrums. At the moment, I can say we are really trying,” she said.

She highlighted that the team also needs to address their running lines and defense going forward. “Our running lines and defense are also wanting. We have recorded a video of how we played and we shall analyse to see what really costs us,” she said, adding that the players are also slow off the blocks and they need to also address their kickers.

She also lauded her players for always showing up during training sessions, adding that their consistency is what has helped them to get this far. “My players are consistent in their training and that has really helped a lot,” she said.

Abigael Wafula Abigael Wafula Abigael is just a young girl driven by passion in sports.
ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Mwamba's Terry Ayesa (centre) gain grounds from Top Fry Nakuru's Freshia Awino (left) and Yvonne Motari during the Kenya Cup Women's league match played at Impala Club on November 27, 2021. Photo/CHRIS OMOLLO

    Coach Ochieng insists there's still more to do despite the team's impressive run

  • Young rugby players in action during a past tournament

    Kenya to host 2023 World Rugby Under-20 Trophy Championship

  • Willy Ambaka [Instagram]

    Shujaa's Ambaka to retire from international rugby sevens after Sydney outing

Recommended articles

Coach Ochieng insists there's still more to do despite the team's impressive run

Coach Ochieng insists there's still more to do despite the team's impressive run

2023 FKF Cup to commence next month

2023 FKF Cup to commence next month

Sang lauds Ngugi, Tergat says they set the pace for Kenyan athletics

Sang lauds Ngugi, Tergat says they set the pace for Kenyan athletics

Transfer Deadline Day Live! - Jorginho to Arsenal and other developing stories

Transfer Deadline Day Live! - Jorginho to Arsenal and other developing stories

Arsenal pondering on Jorginho deal & other transfer stories today

Arsenal pondering on Jorginho deal & other transfer stories today

City Stars wants replay of Bandari match after referee controversy

City Stars wants replay of Bandari match after referee controversy

Maluki promises to deliver ahead of 2024 Olympic Games

Maluki promises to deliver ahead of 2024 Olympic Games

Police looking to compound Slum Boys' woes

Police looking to compound Slum Boys' woes

Why the Sirikwa X-country promises to be a thriller

Why the Sirikwa X-country promises to be a thriller

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

From left: Living room, Cristiano Ronaldo and Saudi's Four Seasons Hotel
LIFESTYLE

How Ronaldo's kingly lifestyle has become the talk of the town in Riyadh

Manchester United's Casemiro reacts during the Premier League match at Old Trafford on October 30, 2022.
WHAT'S BUZZIN

Casemiro names 3 PL clubs that are a threat to Man United

Dani Alves [Instagram]
UPDATE

Dani Alves breaks silence after arrest - He shares cell with Coutinho

Cristiano Ronaldo
FOOTBALL

Ronaldo under pressure to perform after manager's recent statement

Enzo Fernandez (left) and Moises Caicedo
TRANSFERS

Chelsea sweats over Fernandez's deal & other transfer stories today

Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo
TRANSFERS

Joao Cancelo to ditch Man City for German giants

Jose Mourinho
SPECIAL ONE

Mourinho uses photo to send message to Roma board after Serie A scare

National Police Service Geoffrey Kamworor celebrates his lead ahead of Daniel Simiu in 10km senior men on January 6, 2023 during the National Police Service National Cross Country Championship, at Ngong race Course, Nairobi. Photo/CHRIS OMOLLO Copyright: xChrisxOmollox

Why the Sirikwa X-country promises to be a thriller