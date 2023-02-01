ADVERTISEMENT
KENYA CUP

Mwamba coach Baabu says poor mentality cost them a win over Impala

Abigael Wafula
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Rugby

Mwamba ladies RFC head coach Joseph Baabu has said the team will have to go back to the drawing board and address their mistakes ahead of their next matches.

Mwamba's Terry Ayesa (centre) and Janet Okello (left) charge past Top Fry Nakuru Ann Akinyi during the Kenya Cup Women league match played at Impala Club on November 27, 2021. Photo/CHRIS OMOLLO
Mwamba's Terry Ayesa (centre) and Janet Okello (left) charge past Top Fry Nakuru Ann Akinyi during the Kenya Cup Women league match played at Impala Club on November 27, 2021. Photo/CHRIS OMOLLO

Baabu highlighted that the team’s greatest challenge is having a poor mentality. He noted that some of the players also have injuries and this might have brought down the team’s morale.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

“I think our greatest challenge is poor mentality. Our opponents have players with injuries and we also do…but we don’t take opportunities seriously. This becomes very difficult even for our young players to perform,” Baabu said, adding that they have worked on most of their challenges and the players should be doing better than how they are performing.

Impala thrashed Mwamba 28-17 in their clash on Saturday, January 28, at the Impala Club grounds.

Baabu also went ahead to attest the Impala ladies’ team are well coached and they have a great mentality which has propelled them to victory. “They are well coached and organised. They trust themselves. They do not give up easily and that’s what drives them to play well. I must commend them for that,” Baabu said.

He added: “They have used all the resources they have. We do not have a field and we keep changing our training grounds.”

Mwamba's Terry Ayesa (centre) gain grounds from Top Fry Nakuru's Freshia Awino (left) and Yvonne Motari during the Kenya Cup Women's league match played at Impala Club on November 27, 2021. Photo/CHRIS OMOLLO
Mwamba's Terry Ayesa (centre) gain grounds from Top Fry Nakuru's Freshia Awino (left) and Yvonne Motari during the Kenya Cup Women's league match played at Impala Club on November 27, 2021. Photo/CHRIS OMOLLO Pulse Live Kenya

Mwamba are the defending champions and Baabu has not lost hope towards defending their title. “Losing this game doesn’t mean that we are out of the title. It will only affect our standings but we still have three more games to go,” he said.

He added that if they face Impala in the final, he expects the ladies to perform well. “I hope we shall have a good game. I hope I will have my full squad by then,” he said.

He noted that if they are to display a good game, they need to work on their passes and kicks among many other things. “We will go back to basics in training and work on all the mistakes we have identified here. We really need to get our confidence back,” he said.

Abigael Wafula Abigael Wafula Abigael is just a young girl driven by passion in sports.
ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Mwamba's Terry Ayesa (centre) and Janet Okello (left) charge past Top Fry Nakuru Ann Akinyi during the Kenya Cup Women league match played at Impala Club on November 27, 2021. Photo/CHRIS OMOLLO

    Mwamba coach Baabu says poor mentality cost them a win over Impala

  • Mwamba's Terry Ayesa (centre) gain grounds from Top Fry Nakuru's Freshia Awino (left) and Yvonne Motari during the Kenya Cup Women's league match played at Impala Club on November 27, 2021. Photo/CHRIS OMOLLO

    Coach Ochieng insists there's still more to do despite the team's impressive run

  • Young rugby players in action during a past tournament

    Kenya to host 2023 World Rugby Under-20 Trophy Championship

Recommended articles

AFC Leopards face Vihiga Bullets as Wazito welcome Talanta in Muhoroni

AFC Leopards face Vihiga Bullets as Wazito welcome Talanta in Muhoroni

Mwamba coach Baabu says poor mentality cost them a win over Impala

Mwamba coach Baabu says poor mentality cost them a win over Impala

Messi opens up on regretting various World Cup actions

Messi opens up on regretting various World Cup actions

AFC Leopards announces record-breaking tickets sold during Mashemeji Derby

AFC Leopards announces record-breaking tickets sold during Mashemeji Derby

Arnold Origi reacts after being named goalkeeping coach at Swedish side

Arnold Origi reacts after being named goalkeeping coach at Swedish side

Coach Ochieng insists there's still more to do despite the team's impressive run

Coach Ochieng insists there's still more to do despite the team's impressive run

2023 FKF Cup to commence next month

2023 FKF Cup to commence next month

Sang lauds Ngugi, Tergat says they set the pace for Kenyan athletics

Sang lauds Ngugi, Tergat says they set the pace for Kenyan athletics

Transfer Deadline Day Live! - Jorginho to Arsenal and other developing stories

Transfer Deadline Day Live! - Jorginho to Arsenal and other developing stories

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Will Still [Instagram]
LEAGUE 1

Why FIFA imposes $27,000 fine every time Reims coach manages a game

AFC Leopards fans
FKF PL

AFC Leopards announces record-breaking tickets sold during Mashemeji Derby

Lionel Messi.Getty/Simon Bruty
WHAT'S BUZZIN

Messi opens up on regretting various World Cup actions

National Police Service Geoffrey Kamworor celebrates his lead ahead of Daniel Simiu in 10km senior men on January 6, 2023 during the National Police Service National Cross Country Championship, at Ngong race Course, Nairobi. Photo/CHRIS OMOLLO Copyright: xChrisxOmollox

Why the Sirikwa X-country promises to be a thriller

Jorginho Frello (left) and Hector Bellerin
TRANSFERS

Arsenal pondering on Jorginho deal & other transfer stories today

Jorginho to Arsenal [Photo: Fabrizio Romano]
END GAME

Transfer Deadline Day Live! - Jorginho to Arsenal and other developing stories

Paul Tergat runs the Brussels cross cup on, Sunday, December 19, 2004

Sang lauds Ngugi, Tergat says they set the pace for Kenyan athletics

2021 FKF Cup winners Gor Mahia (Photo credit: FKF)

2023 FKF Cup to commence next month