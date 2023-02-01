Mwamba coach Baabu says poor mentality cost them a win over Impala

“I think our greatest challenge is poor mentality. Our opponents have players with injuries and we also do…but we don’t take opportunities seriously. This becomes very difficult even for our young players to perform,” Baabu said, adding that they have worked on most of their challenges and the players should be doing better than how they are performing.

Impala thrashed Mwamba 28-17 in their clash on Saturday, January 28, at the Impala Club grounds.

Baabu also went ahead to attest the Impala ladies’ team are well coached and they have a great mentality which has propelled them to victory. “They are well coached and organised. They trust themselves. They do not give up easily and that’s what drives them to play well. I must commend them for that,” Baabu said.

He added: “They have used all the resources they have. We do not have a field and we keep changing our training grounds.”

Mwamba are the defending champions and Baabu has not lost hope towards defending their title. “Losing this game doesn’t mean that we are out of the title. It will only affect our standings but we still have three more games to go,” he said.

He added that if they face Impala in the final, he expects the ladies to perform well. “I hope we shall have a good game. I hope I will have my full squad by then,” he said.