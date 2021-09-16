The Safari Sevens which was last hosted in 2019 was cancelled in 2020 because of the current COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

The Safari Sevens is an annual rugby sevens tournament held in Nairobi. The Safari Sevens is open to international representative sides, professional and amateur clubs, invitational teams, university and school teams.

Initially held at the RFUEA Ground, home of the Kenya Rugby Union, the tournament was moved to the Nyayo National Stadium in 2010 and 2011 and then held in the 60,000 seat Moi International Sports Centre from 2012 through 2017.

However, due to declining spectators and sponsor interest, the event was moved back to the RFUEA in 2018.

In 2019, The 23rd Edition of the Safari Sevens was held on 18th-20th October at the RFUEA Grounds. Kenya Morans lifted the trophy after beating South Africa 19-14.

Geoffrey Okwach landed the first try of the match after he rounded his defender to score right under the posts with Johnstone Olindi adding the extras for a 7-0 Morans’ lead in the opening minute.

The two sides would then exchange visits to each others territory for the better part of the match as they displayed pure class in their attack and defense.

Captain Jeffrey Oluoch went over the whitewash for his team’s second try as he fended off his defenders on his way to the try line.

The conversion drifted wide for a 12-0 lead. At the stroke of halftime, Olindi pounced on a lose ball that set up Alvin Otieno to land the third try followed by a successful conversion. Morans leading 19-0.

The second half saw Morans prove to the world that their defensive skills were making a difference in the team’s performance.

However despite the effort, Blitzboks managed to land two tries in this half through Cameron Hufke and Luyanda Sandiso. Hufke converted his own try while Darren Adonis added the extras to Luyanda’s try.

As South Africa drilled in their second conversion, the referee blew his whistle marking the end of the match as the reserve Morans’ players ran onto the pitch to celebrate with their counterparts.

The thousands of fans round the pitch were not left behind in the celebrations as they went wild in support of this young team.

Shujaa lifted the Bronze title after beating Russia Academy 19-5. French based team, Seventise lifted the fifth place trophy after seeing off the defending champions 19-10 while Western Province beat Uganda Cranes 29-12 to claim the #TuskerSafari7s Challenge Trophy. Blue Bulls beat Narvskaya Zastava 38-21 in the 13th place final.