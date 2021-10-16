Second half comeback earns Gor Mahia 3 points in Egypt

Gor Mahia were toothless in attack but looked to have scored in the 22nd minute when Jules Ulimwengu fed Benson Omala but the former Western Stima forward could not keep his effort low.

After a shaky start, the Sudanese outfit got themselves into a rhytm and broke the deadlock just 3 minutes to the end of the first half.

A defensive mix up between the centre back pairing of Harun Shakava and Frank Odhiambo led to Merowe’s first chance of the game as neither could decide on who to clear the ball leaving it to Ahmed Saeed but the forward narrowly missed the target.

The Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Cup champions were level early in the second half however when Samuel Onyango’s cross was handled inside the box with the referee pointing to the spot.

Onyango stepped up to take the spot-kick and displayed nerves of steel to convert his penalty in the 56th minute despite the keeper guessing the right way.

Minutes later, the comeback was complete when Omala nodded in Samuel Onyango's headed pass after Fred Nkata whipped in a cross from the left channel.

With less than 10 minutes remaining Al Ahly Merowe were shown who's boss by 'Sirkal' as Omala got into space to unselfishly set up Jules Ulimwengu who made no mistake from his first time effort.