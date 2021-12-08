RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports

Sofapaka slapped with a transfer ban from FIFA

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai

Sofapaka's Christmas gift is not what they expected.

FIFA slap Sofapaka with fresh transfer ban
FIFA slap Sofapaka with fresh transfer ban

Sofapaka FC have been handed a transfer ban by Fifa after failing to pay former player, Ghanaian striker Jedinak Nana Ameyaw over Sh1.2 million.

Recommended articles

The club is not allowed to register new players internationally and FIFA has requested that the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) implements a domestic ban on the club registering new local players.

The Wundanyi-based side were fouund guilty of terminating Ameyaw's contract unlawfully. The 2009 league champions terminated the contract in January 2021, citing "continued dismal performances".

According to BBC Sport, Ameyaw had a year remaining on his contract and, via the Professional Footballers Association of Ghana, appealed for the remainder of his wages to be paid, they said.

"We have every intention of paying the money very soon, it's just we have had problems with funding," Elly Kalekwa, president of Sofapaka, told BBC Sport Africa. Kalekwa further advised that his club would aim to settle its arrears by the end of January 2022.

FIFA outlaws the termination of a player's deal on the basis of poor performance hence the reason for the ruling stating, "Sofapaka has not complied with its financial obligations in accordance with the decision from FIFA".

The Ghanaian is claiming Sh1.3 million which is the total value of yearly contract as well as interest and over Sh100,000 in legal costs from Sofapaka.

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Sofapaka slapped with a transfer ban from FIFA

Sofapaka slapped with a transfer ban from FIFA

Error-strewn Leicester head to Napoli seeking Europa League spot

Error-strewn Leicester head to Napoli seeking Europa League spot

Murkomen solitary goal enough as Bunge FC beats EALA

Murkomen solitary goal enough as Bunge FC beats EALA

China's cash-strapped Guangzhou name Zheng Zhi as player-coach

China's cash-strapped Guangzhou name Zheng Zhi as player-coach

Atletico qualify as Liverpool complete perfect Champions League group stage

Atletico qualify as Liverpool complete perfect Champions League group stage

Perfect Liverpool knock Milan out of Europe

Perfect Liverpool knock Milan out of Europe

Real Madrid dispatch 10-man Inter to go through top of the group

Real Madrid dispatch 10-man Inter to go through top of the group

Atletico grab unlikely last 16 Champions League spot

Atletico grab unlikely last 16 Champions League spot

Walker sent off as Man City crash at RB Leipzig

Walker sent off as Man City crash at RB Leipzig

Trending

Lucky gamblers allowed to bet on Man United vs Liverpool game after it ended

Lucky gamblers allowed to bet on Man United vs Liverpool game after it ended

Rangnick pleasantly surprised by winning start at Man Utd

Ralf Rangnick took charge of Manchester United for the first time on Sunday Creator: Paul ELLIS

Wijnaldum rescues PSG after Lens leave Messi in a daze

Lionel Messi and Paris Saint-Germain struggled against Lens before escaping with a 1-1 draw Creator: François LO PRESTI

He is not a robot - Joe Cole backs Mendy after horror show at West Ham

Edouard Mendy was at fault for Arthur Masuaku's winner in a 3-2 loss to West Ham (Credit: The Sun)