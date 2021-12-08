Sofapaka slapped with a transfer ban from FIFA

The club is not allowed to register new players internationally and FIFA has requested that the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) implements a domestic ban on the club registering new local players.

The Wundanyi-based side were fouund guilty of terminating Ameyaw's contract unlawfully. The 2009 league champions terminated the contract in January 2021, citing "continued dismal performances".

According to BBC Sport, Ameyaw had a year remaining on his contract and, via the Professional Footballers Association of Ghana, appealed for the remainder of his wages to be paid, they said.

"We have every intention of paying the money very soon, it's just we have had problems with funding," Elly Kalekwa, president of Sofapaka, told BBC Sport Africa. Kalekwa further advised that his club would aim to settle its arrears by the end of January 2022.

FIFA outlaws the termination of a player's deal on the basis of poor performance hence the reason for the ruling stating, "Sofapaka has not complied with its financial obligations in accordance with the decision from FIFA".