Spain and Germany, latest teams to confirm participation in Safari 7s

The Spaniards have been regulars in Nairobi and will be out to win the Robin Cahill Trophy for the first time while Germany return to the Safari Sevens for the first time since 2014, looking to make an impact at the tournament.

Kenya Rugby Union will be represented by Shujaa, Kenya Morans- the defending Champions and Kenya Under 20. 2019 National 7s Circuit Champions KCB will also feature in the tournament.

2018 winners Samurai, South Africa Allstars, Uganda, Zimbabwe, Red Wailers, and Nigeria’s Stallion sevens will also be part of the tournament. Spain and Germany's confirmations increase the number of teams in the men’s field to 12.

Confirmed teams to date

Men: Spain, Germany, South Africa All Stars, Zimbabwe, Uganda, Samurai, Red Wailers, Stallion Sevens Nigeria, KCB, Kenya U20, Kenya Shujaa and Kenya Morans

Women: Zimbabwe, South Africa Select, Kenya Lionesses I, Kenya Lionesses II

COVID-19 DISRUPTION

The Safari Sevens which was last hosted in 2019 was cancelled in 2020 because of the current COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

The rugby tournament is an annual rugby sevens tournament held in Nairobi. It is open to international representative sides, professional and amateur clubs, invitational teams, university and school teams.

Initially held at the RFUEA Ground, home of the Kenya Rugby Union, the tournament was moved to the Nyayo National Stadium in 2010 and 2011 and then held in the 60,000 seat Moi International Sports Centre from 2012 through 2017.

However, due to declining spectators and sponsor interest, the event was moved back to the RFUEA in 2018.