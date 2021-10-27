Sprinter Ferdinand Omanyala wins prestigious award [Photo]

Omanyala received the award following his outstanding performance at the Kip Keino classic continental tour where he smashed his own national record while also setting a new African record of 9.77 Seconds.

Speaking after receiving the award, Omanyala said that he feels honored to be recognized for putting Kenya on the world map, promising to keep on pushing beyond limits.

“It is motivating seeing someone recognizing you and appreciating what you are doing. It means that you are doing something good, so I’m looking forward to a great season next year,” said Omanyala.

The crowing saw Omanyala take home a customized trophy and an LG Oven worth Sh.65, 000.

“Thank you @lgeastafrica for honoring me as the Sports Personality of The Month,” wrote Omanyala.

Omanyala flopped, the late Agnes Tirop, Mercy Moim (Malkia Strikers Captain), Sharon Chepchumba (Best attacker- Malkia Strikers), Gladys Ekaru (Best blocker) and Noah Kibet (winner 800 metres at Kip Keino Classic) to win the award.

National Hero

On October 20 (Mashujaa Day), the record-breaking sprinter was awarded as a national hero among 200 other Kenyans by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“Mashujaa Day 2021: I was awarded as a national hero among 200 other great Kenyans. I am grateful to the Ministry of Sports, Culture and Heritage, The National Heroes council for my nomination, My Country for recognizing my hard work and God, for preparing the way before me. I pray to continue positively impacting the people around me and making my country people proud”, noted Omanyala.

Omanyala's Award at Mashujaa Day Pulse Live Kenya

In September, Omanyala set a new record national and African record at Kip Keino classic continental tour.

“9.77, new African record holder, 2nd fastest time this year, 8th fastest time ever! I am so glad that I got to end the season with such monumental milestones. This season has been a great one, every single time I have set my foot on the track, I have witnessed the power of my hard work, determination, resilience, prayers, and your support. I am blessed!

"I am grateful to God and every one of you who has been a part of my journey and shared in my growth since the season started. 2022, I am coming, bigger, stronger, and better!”, said Omanyala after the win.