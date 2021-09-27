Sprinter Omanyala parts ways with his Management

According to press release seen by Pulse Live news desk, DBA Africa said it had chosen to terminate its contract with the 100m African record holder with immediate effect.

This comes just a day after the firm cancelled an interview between Pulse Live and the sprinter that had been scheduled for Monday, September 27.

Ferdinand Omanyala Photo- Courtesy Pulse Live Kenya

According to DBA Africa Programs Director Lylle Asiligwa, there was a breakdown of communication between the two parties.

“Going forward we do not share the same vision. Omanyala has not been in constant communication with us but we wish him well in the future,” he told Pulse Live.

Asiligwa added that the Kenyan sprinter approached them in December 2020 and have worked with him for a good part of the year so far.

Omanyala has yet to respond to the new developments and give his side of the story.

Read the press release below.

From 27th September 2021 , DBA Africa ceases the association with Ferdinand Omurwa Omanyala.

We are proud to have played a huge role in enabling him to compete around the continent resulting in attaining 4 qualifying times for the Tokyo Olympic Games and achieving many National Records and Personal Bests.