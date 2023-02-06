Wafula hopes her achievement is an inspiration to young golfers

This marked Wafula’s third appearance at the Magical Kenya Ladies Open having failed to make the cut in 2019 and 2022. The honours marked her as Kenya’s top female amateur and Vipingo Ridge’s PGA Academy star student.

“I always want to motivate the juniors so that they can know that Kenyans are also capable of making great moves,” Wafula said.

Speaking about her achievement, Wafula said she had really worked hard to achieve that and it was something she had always wanted. “I really worked hard and it was on my bucket list,” she said.

She added that going forward, she would like to get invites to other international events so that she can acquire world ranking points. She added that this will enable her to go to the Professional Golfers' Association Tour Qualifying School.

“I’m hoping to get more invites to other tournaments outside in order to acquire world ranking points. I want to go to Q-school in December and turn professional,” she said.

Pulse Live Kenya

Meanwhile, India’s Aditi Ashok ran away with the 2023 Magical Kenya Ladies Open title after playing a solid round of 74, taking her total for the tournament to 12-under par 280, a phenomenal nine shots ahead of her nearest challenger. On her part, Wafula managed to finish 56th.

Speaking after her win, Ashok said: “It has been a great week and I think it has proven that my off-season and hard work has paid off this week. I just kept hitting fairways and greens. I think the last few holes I didn’t make very many good swings but it’s all good, I guess.