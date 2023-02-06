ADVERTISEMENT
GOLF

Wafula hopes her achievement is an inspiration to young golfers

Abigael Wafula
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports

Golfer Naomi Wafula hopes that being the first Kenyan to make the cut at a Ladies European Tour event is motivation enough to the junior golfers.

Naomi Wafula tee off from first tee on February 10, 2022 during Magical Kenya Ladies Open Day One at Vipingo Ridge, in Kilifi. Photo/CHRIS OMOLLO Copyright: xGOODWINSx
Naomi Wafula tee off from first tee on February 10, 2022 during Magical Kenya Ladies Open Day One at Vipingo Ridge, in Kilifi. Photo/CHRIS OMOLLO Copyright: xGOODWINSx

Wafula, made history after returning a score of 3-over par, 76, in Round Two of the 2023 Magical Kenya Ladies Open.

This marked Wafula’s third appearance at the Magical Kenya Ladies Open having failed to make the cut in 2019 and 2022. The honours marked her as Kenya’s top female amateur and Vipingo Ridge’s PGA Academy star student.

“I always want to motivate the juniors so that they can know that Kenyans are also capable of making great moves,” Wafula said.

Speaking about her achievement, Wafula said she had really worked hard to achieve that and it was something she had always wanted. “I really worked hard and it was on my bucket list,” she said.

She added that going forward, she would like to get invites to other international events so that she can acquire world ranking points. She added that this will enable her to go to the Professional Golfers' Association Tour Qualifying School.

“I’m hoping to get more invites to other tournaments outside in order to acquire world ranking points. I want to go to Q-school in December and turn professional,” she said.

Dana Open Aditi Ashok of Bangalore, India hits from the 3rd tee during the second round of the Dana Open presented by Marathon at Highland Meadows Golf Club in Sylvania, Ohio USA, on Friday, September 2, 2022.
Dana Open Aditi Ashok of Bangalore, India hits from the 3rd tee during the second round of the Dana Open presented by Marathon at Highland Meadows Golf Club in Sylvania, Ohio USA, on Friday, September 2, 2022. Pulse Live Kenya

Meanwhile, India’s Aditi Ashok ran away with the 2023 Magical Kenya Ladies Open title after playing a solid round of 74, taking her total for the tournament to 12-under par 280, a phenomenal nine shots ahead of her nearest challenger. On her part, Wafula managed to finish 56th.

Speaking after her win, Ashok said: “It has been a great week and I think it has proven that my off-season and hard work has paid off this week. I just kept hitting fairways and greens. I think the last few holes I didn’t make very many good swings but it’s all good, I guess.

I have worked a lot with my coach and my fitness team back home together with whom we have put in a lot of work over two months, just to get back to my original strength level and I think this week I feel I have gotten back to where I was maybe a couple of years ago, and I think it is pretty good.”

