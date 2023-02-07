Wanjiku excited to represent Kenya at World Championships as she eyes Olympics

“I love Kenya…this is my homeland. My family is here and my loved ones are here. That’s why I am representing Kenya,” Wanjiku said.

She added that her journey in the sport was not a walk in the park in the initial stages as she faced a lot of backlash and discouragements. She said she was also initially afraid as she had never seen snow before and she would cry because of the cold.

“I was the only black skier and it was not easy. I would cry a lot because of the cold,” she said, adding that her mother received the news with a lot of fright but eventually came to embrace the news positively.

She noted that winning a championship at 13-years-old turned things around and she believed in herself more.