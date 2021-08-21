Wanyonyi crossed the finish line in a personal best mark of 42:10.84 beating India’s Amit to second spot in 42:17.94 as Paul Mcgrath of Spain bagged a bronze in 42:26.11.

Amit had led almost the race but with one lap remaining, he decided to go to the drinks table as Kenya's Heristone Wanyonyi took the lead and won the gold medal.

Wanyonyi, a former 10,000m runner was advised to take the walk by his Psigiro primary school teacher Wesley Korir.

“I followed his advice and now am at the global stage. When I joined Chewoyet National School, I was second to Dominic Ndigiti for two years (2017 and 2019),” said Wanyonyi.

Despite failing to get automatic qualification to the event Wanyonyi displayed his prowess when it mattered the most.

“Though initially I was wary of my competitors but I gained confidence on the way sinceI felt my body was responding well and I realised with four laps to go I could strike a gold medal,” said the gold medallist.

Wanyonyi said after grabbing the World Junior title his focus now shifts to the senior category as he eyes the 2024 Paris Olympics.

“I decided to take the path of race walking since I was in primary school and I hope to make history by even competing at the highest level like the Olympics.”

Wanyonyi who turns 18 in a week’s time said he was inspired by compatriots Samuel Gathimba and Dominic Ndingiti who won bronze at the 2017 World Under-18 Championships before finishing seventh at the 2018 World Under-20 Championships in Tampere, Finland.