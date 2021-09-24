Why Fury Vs Wilder 3 is the shaping up to be the bout of the century [Pulse Contributor's Opinion]

With 41 knockouts in 42 bouts, Wilder proved that you’d have to be perfect for twelve rounds but he only has to be perfect for two seconds.

Banking on his crazy firepower, Wilder wielded his perceived advantage against lineal champion Tyson Fury - the Brit was more focused than ever after struggling with depression.

Fury's journey back to the ring made him mentally strong, out-boxing and out-jabbing Wilder for most of the fight, but in the last round, Wilder managed a bronze bomb.

Photo by Harry How/Getty Images

Everyone, including The Gypsy King, thought it was over but Fury came back in what was called a resurrection and with his ability to out-box Wilder the whole bout, the match ended in a draw.

A Second Duel

This set up a second bout as both thought that they had won the first match.

Wilder bulked up in preparation for the magnitudinous Fury but this was his main undoing.

Out classed, Wilder wasn’t able to move freely to avoid a Fury who is naturally comfortable at 19 stones.

Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images

Fury immediately noticed this and went at Wilder from the offset, not allowing Wilder to re-organize his offense strategy.

In a one sided affair, Fury managed a seventh round TKO (total knock out) being lauded as the best ever heavyweight of this generation.

Photo by AP Photo/Isaac Brekken

As Fury was looking for a major British bout against Anthony Joshua, Wilder went to court and won the case for a third bout.

The Rematch

Despite Fury’s reluctance, this was a mandatory assignment or else he vacate the belt. Fury and his team are now looking to go back for what will hopefully be the last dance against Wilder.

Fury, coming in 3 years younger, boasts a two-inch height advantage and a two-inch reach advantage as well.

With a near-perfect record, bearing only one draw, Fury carries the better portfolio. A southpaw, the Brit will be able to switch stances and movement to keep Wilder off balance.

Photo by Ringo Chiu / AFP via Getty Images

Single cutting bombs will not hack it for the Bronze Bomber, he must be able to work away from Fury’s jab that was his main undoing.

A Word for Wilder

Wilder must cut the gap and make the fight more of a brawl. This will increase his chances of landing his mighty fist.

Despite Fury’s lack of interest in meeting a fighter he already beat, he should never sleep on a puncher with a 93% knockout rating.

He should not let the Anthony Joshua stalemate get to his head. Hopefully, Wilder will be in his best mental state. A man with seemingly nothing to lose brings great danger.

This is a classic puncher vs boxer encounter. Will Fury’s movement, range management and ability to jab still carry the day?

Will Wilder come in lighter than before and be able to move freely in the ring to avoid Fury’s quick hands?

However you look at it, it’s going to be a bout for the ages.

The rematch is set for Saturday October 9, 2021.

Pulse Live Kenya

