Here are the 4 rules of Jewish Passover

It commemorates the Exodus of the Israelites from slavery in Egypt, an event narrated with epic plagues and miraculous occurrences in the Bible’s Book of Exodus.

Passover will start on the evening of Monday, April 22, and will continue until the evening of Monday, April 29.

In Israel, Passover is observed for seven days, ending on the evening of Sunday, April 28.

Passover traditions, significance, and rules

Passover, or Pesach in Hebrew, isn’t just a holiday; it’s a rich, historical narrative wrapped in tradition and spiritual reflection.

It's a time of family gatherings, special meals, and spiritual renewal.

Kickstarting Passover: The Seder

The holiday kicks off with one of its most iconic rituals: the Passover Seder. This special meal is rich with symbolism and storytelling.

Families and friends gather to retell the story of the Exodus, using a Haggadah—a text that outlines the order of the Seder, filled with songs, prayers, and commentary.

The table is set with items like matzah (unleavened bread), maror (bitter herbs), and a Seder plate containing symbolic foods. Each element of the meal has its own meaning, contributing to the recounting of the Exodus story.

Why Passover lasts 7 days in Israel but 8 outside Israel

The difference in the number of days that Passover is celebrated in Israel (seven days) versus the diaspora (eight days) dates back to ancient times and is rooted in the way the Jewish calendar was maintained.

The Jewish calendar is a lunar one, and the start of each month was historically determined by the sighting of the new moon.

The Western Wall in the Old City of Jerusalem [Image Credit: Настёна Андреева] Pulse Live Kenya

In ancient Israel, witnesses would observe the new moon and report it to the Sanhedrin (the high court) in Jerusalem, which would then declare the beginning of a new month. However, for Jews living far from Jerusalem, it was not possible to learn immediately when the new month had been declared.

To ensure that festivals were celebrated on the correct day, an extra day was added to major holidays when Jews lived outside of Israel. This practice ensured that they did not accidentally miss the correct day of observance.

Today, even though we have fixed and highly accurate calendars, the practice of adding an extra day continues in the diaspora as a matter of religious tradition and continuity. Therefore, Passover and other festivals like Sukkot and Shavuot are observed for an extra day outside of Israel.

The significance of Passover

The spiritual significance of Passover is profound. It's a celebration of freedom, reflecting on the physical and spiritual liberation.

For many, this festival also symbolises the strength of faith and the power of divine intervention. It’s a time to reflect on issues of justice and oppression, drawing lessons from the past to inform how we live today.

The themes of Passover remain relevant, resonating with universal aspirations for freedom and dignity.

Star of David necklace [Image Credit: Cottonbro] Pulse Live Kenya

The 4 essential rules of Passover

Passover is governed by some specific rules that ensure the observance aligns with its historical and spiritual roots:

1. No chametz

During Passover, leavened bread and fermentable grains (chametz) are forbidden.

Homes are thoroughly cleaned to remove any chametz in a process called "spring cleaning".

Instead of bread, matzah, which is flat and unleavened, is eaten to commemorate the haste with which the Israelites fled Egypt, leaving no time for their dough to rise.

2. Eating matzah

It’s a commandment to eat matzah on the first night of Passover.

This “bread of affliction” serves as a humble reminder of the hardships endured by the Israelites and the haste of their departure from slavery.

3. Refraining from work

On the first two and the last two days of Passover (in the diaspora), work is prohibited, much like on the Sabbath. These days are meant for reflection and community, not for ordinary daily tasks.

4. The telling of the story

Perhaps the most important obligation during Passover is the retelling of the Exodus story.

This is performed during the Seder, ensuring that each generation learns and remembers the trials, tribulations, and triumphs of their ancestors.

Passover is not only a time for joyous celebration but also for thoughtful reflection and renewal. It provides a chance to gather with loved ones, discuss deep and meaningful themes, enjoy traditional foods, and pass on valuable lessons from one generation to the next.

Whether you’re participating in a Seder or simply interested in understanding this significant time, Passover offers rich insights into the values of freedom, community, and faith.