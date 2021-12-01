Binance To Host Its First Offline Event In Cameroon

Details of the events taking place in Cameroon:

Yaoundé: December 4th, 9am -2pm, @ Aurelia Palace, Nylon Bastos

Douala: December 11th, 9am - 2pm, @ Serena Hotel, Akwa Nord

Register HERE (https://bit.ly/3D8rXfv) to attend the event in Yaoundé

Register HERE (https://bit.ly/3pf0fsN) to attend the event in Douala

Attendees will be joined by local entrepreneur and blockchain enthusiast, Junie Maffock, to learn about the fundamentals of blockchain, the Binance ecosystem, how to set up a Binance account, trading fundamentals and much more. There will also be fun, engaging games and a giveaway.

However, this is not the first of Binance’s education efforts in Francophone Africa. In July 2021, Binance hosted its first-ever masterclass (https://bit.ly/3lqomn2) dedicated to French-speaking Africans, indicating the kick-off of its crypto education efforts in the region. The masterclass saw over 3,900 crypto beginners learning about blockchain basics, the easiest ways to buy and sell cryptocurrencies and how to make passive or active income. Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange and blockchain ecosystem, also hosted newbie walkthroughs, (https://bit.ly/3IdDpds) a webinar series for beginners aimed at providing an introduction to cryptocurrency and interactive webinars across the region.

In September 2021, Binance hosted a trading boot camp for crypto enthusiasts across Francophone Africa. The masterclass equipped over 17,400 (https://bit.ly/3rqXhUx) people with trading skills and an understanding of how it works in simple terms. At present, over 25,000 people have benefitted from the Francophone focused education efforts (https://bit.ly/31bqtVb).

“The African continent holds some unique opportunities for cryptocurrency adoption and development. As such, we see blockchain education as vital in actualising these opportunities. It is also clear that the potential of Francophone Africa to be a core part of this development is endless and we are committed to ensuring that more people have access to the right information.” said Carine Dikambi, Francophone Africa Lead at Binance.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Binance.

About Binance Binance is the world’s leading blockchain ecosystem and cryptocurrency infrastructure provider with a financial product suite that includes the largest digital asset exchange by volume. Trusted by millions worldwide, the Binance platform is dedicated to increasing the freedom of money for users, and features an unmatched portfolio of crypto products and offerings, including: trading and finance, education, data and research, social good, investment and incubation, decentralization and infrastructure solutions, and more. For more information, visit: https://www.Binance.com Trade on the go with Binance’s mobile crypto trading app. Download for Android (https://bit.ly/3G8aeGT) or iOS (https://apple.co/3xLdLrH ) .

Media files