Malabo Montpellier Panel unveils practical guide to accelerate progress towards creating sustainable and resilient food systems

“Recipes for success: policy innovations to transform Africa’s food systems and build resilience is not just a title of the volume released during the Forum; it captures our mission and strategy at the Malabo Montpellier Panel,” said Prof. Joachim von Braun, Malabo Montpellier Panel Co-Chair from the Center for Development Research, Bonn University in Germany. “We like to learn from successes, but we do take note of problems. The seven themes addressed in the monograph – nutrition, irrigation, mechanization, trade, digitization, energy, and livestock, are cornerstones of a well-functioning food system. But we do not treat them in isolation; we connect them to systems issues. Going forward, the true costs of food need to be identified and considered; the costs of malfunctioning food systems to public health and the environment must come down everywhere, notably in Africa. What we need are sustainable, efficient food systems that deliver on the African Union Agenda 2063 and the Sustainable Development Goals,” he said.

The convening ended with a resounding call to action from Malabo Montpellier Forum Co-Chair, H.E. Assia Bensalah Alaoui, Ambassador-at-large of His Majesty Mohamed VI King of Morocco.

“The centrality of food systems transformation and its multiple interconnections with key areas for the sustainability of mankind will offer more opportunities to our youth and populations at large, because they will stay on our continent and contribute with their talent to the transformation of Africa and the implementation of Agenda 2063,” she said.

The 9th Malabo Montpellier Forum attracted 120 attendees from over 50 organizations, including senior government representatives (https://bit.ly/3pkl85T) from nine African countries and featuring over 22 high-level speakers (https://bit.ly/31qvoB8), seven fireside chats and one high-level policy roundtable discussion.

