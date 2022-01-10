Two African Projects win Global Innovation Award for Education

Elizabeth Dearborn Hughes, Akilah's CEO and Co-founder, commented: “We are incredibly honored to receive this award, and grateful to WISE and the Qatar Foundation for recognizing and supporting the pioneering work Akilah is doing to transform higher education for women in East Africa.”

Family Business for Education ( Street Child ) ( www.Street-Child.co.uk ), based in the UK, supports low-income families in Sierra Leone, Nigeria and Liberia with support packages to help fund children’s’ education, including financial aid, business training, planning support, mentoring and access to incentivised savings schemes and loans. Since 2009, the project has supported over 15,000 families.

Tom Dannatt, Founder and CEO of Street Child stated: “We are delighted that Street Child’s Family Business for Education model has been recognised by WISE for its transformative impact on some of the world’s poorest children and families in Sierra Leone. With the support of WISE, I am excited by this opportunity to further replicate the programme in

other countries where we work, helping even more children access education.”

The projects will be celebrated during the WISE Global Summit from November 19- 21, 2019 in Doha, Qatar. The theme of the global Summit is “ UnLearn, ReLearn: What it means to be Human ” ( www.WISE-Qatar.org/Apply/ ). In addition to publicity and networking opportunities, each will receive $20,000 (US).

