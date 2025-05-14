Aliko Dangote-backed firm acquires Kenya’s oldest tour operator in Sh4B deal

A major shake-up is underway in Kenya’s tourism sector after Alterra Capital Partners, an investment firm backed by billionaire Aliko Dangote, announced a new strategic partnership with ARP Africa Travel Group.

The Competition Authority of Kenya (CAK) has also approved the acquisition of 100% of Pollman’s Tours and Safaris, one of the country’s oldest safari operators, by Africa Travel Investments Ltd, an entity under ARP Africa.

According to reports, the deal is worth Sh4 billion.

ARP Africa is no stranger to the region. Founded in 1978 in Tanzania, the company now includes Pollman’s Tours (Kenya), Ranger Safaris (Tanzania), and ARP Africa Travel (UK).

It handles over 100,000 travel experiences each year and works with 600 travel agents across 50 countries.

Its focus: delivering curated safari adventures across East Africa, a region that brought in $8 billion in tourism revenue in 2023, up 30% from 2022, and recovering beyond pre-pandemic levels.

Alterra Capital’s investment is expected to support ARP Africa’s growth across East Africa and beyond.

The firm’s interest reflects growing confidence in the region’s tourism rebound.

“This is an excellent business with strong growth prospects,” said Genevieve Sangudi, a Partner at Alterra. “We are excited to partner with the founding family to support ARP’s growth, create high-quality jobs, and contribute to conservation.”

What the Pollman’s Tours Deal Means

Pollman's Tours & Safaris is one of Kenya's oldest and most respected tour companies, founded in the 1950s by Karl Pollman.

According to a regulatory decision published by the CAK on May 7, 2025, the acquisition has been unconditionally approved.

The CAK noted that the tour operator market in Kenya is low-concentration, with over 320 active players, including Bonfire Adventures, Bountiful Safaris, and Cheetah Tours.

Since the deal doesn’t eliminate competition, it passed without conditions.

With Pollman’s now under the ARP Africa umbrella, the company’s next move is clear: scale up.

ARP Africa plans to expand into new source markets and destinations, invest in technology to improve customer experiences, promote sustainable tourism across East Africa and increase high-quality job opportunities for locals

Acquisition of Java House

Earlier this year, Alterra partnered with Phatisa and jointly acquired 100% of Java House Africa from Actis.

Founded in 1999, Java House has grown into a household name with nearly 100 outlets across Kenya, Uganda, and Rwanda.

Its portfolio includes brands such as Java House, Java Express, 360 Degrees Pizza, Planet Yoghurt, and Kukito.

The company serves over 5.5 million meals annually and employs more than 2,300 people.

Alterra and Phatisa’s investment aims to leverage Java House’s scalable business model to drive further regional expansion.

The decision is driven by East Africa’s positive macroeconomic outlook, including urbanisation, rising incomes, and increasing demand for convenient, high-quality dining.

Java House CEO Priscilla Gathungu reaffirmed the company’s commitment to balancing business expansion with social responsibility.