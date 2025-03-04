Dentsu launches School of Influence for creators – First of its kind in Kenya

Dentsu is supporting a new generation of creators with an opportunity to gain much-needed skills to enter the creator economy and maximise their income.

“Kenya is home to some of the most innovative and talented creators, whose passion and ingenuity inspire the world. At dentsu, we are immensely proud to launch a school dedicated to empowering these extraordinary individuals, providing them with the skills and resources they need to shine even brighter.

"This initiative not only opens doors to new opportunities but also connects them with the biggest brands in the country, ensuring their creativity reaches its fullest potential. The future is bright, and it's being shaped by the amazing talent rising from Kenya," says Samantha Kipury, Co-CEO of Dentsu Kenya.

In the era of the side hustle and remote work, a new generation of workforce trailblazers has emerged in the form of digital content creators, aka influencers.

They’re not celebrities (at least not yet), but they are fluent in social media and have eschewed the 9-to-5 for flexible working, attracted to the dazzling opportunities of success and recognition, in the world of influencer marketing.

The rise of platforms like TikTok has transformed the digital landscape in Kenya, creating unprecedented opportunities for young content creators. The platform now boasts a staggering 10.60 million users aged 18+ in Kenya, reaching 46.7% of the country’s internet users.

This explosive growth highlights the massive potential for Kenyan influencers to build their personal brands and monetize their creativity on a global scale. Interestingly, 55.3% of TikTok’s ad audience in Kenya is male, indicating shifting trends in content consumption and engagement.

Dentsu has always been a trailblazer in the industry, leading the way in media, creative, and digital transformation. From pioneering data-driven marketing solutions to championing innovation in the content and advertising space, we have continuously adapted to meet the evolving needs of our clients and industry.

The launch of the Dentsu School of Influence (DSOI) is the next step in this journey—a testament to our commitment to empowering the next generation of digital storytellers and providing brands with access to skilled, authentic, and impactful creators.

Although not everyone becomes the kind of high-flying creator who lives solely on income from brands that pay for content, there is a growing creator economy that has the potential to alleviate Kenya’s youth unemployment.

From the creators themselves through to an ecosystem of stylists, photographers, videographers and agents, a widening pool of skills contribute towards creating branded content.

Making a living from influencer marketing is a viable career option for many young Kenyans, and most dive headfirst into the industry.

“In our experience, nano creators (and even seasoned macros) lack the skills to navigate what is a complex industry. This includes everything from interpreting contracts and setting rates to knowing how to work with brands or how to style a shot. We launched the Dentsu School of Influence to fill that training gap,” says Dentsu Creative’s Business Unit Head Dr Catherine Kibuchi.

Together with media partners, legal experts, financial advisers, award-winning photographers, experienced creators and life coaches.

Dentsu will immerse the creators in an intense, high-impact three-week training designed to challenge their limits, sharpen their skills, and elevate their craft. ,

With fast-paced sessions, hands-on challenges, and expert mentorship, this program will push them to excel and thrive in the digital arena.

“Our aim is to graduate a cohort equipped to deal with the business of influencer marketing and in so doing support the creator economy value chain,” adds Dr Kibuchi.

Upon graduation, creators will have gained comprehensive expertise in producing world-class content and building engaged audiences, along with a deep understanding of the responsibility that comes with their influence.

Top performers will have the opportunity to continue their journey with Dentsu and its partners, further honing their craft on a larger stage.

Each successful applicant is required to be based in Nairobi for the duration of the programme. Applications are open to all Kenya citizens over the age of 21 with KSCE or A-Level qualification.

Applications open on March 1, 2025 and close on March 14, 2025. Judging will take place on April 3, 2025. For more information about entry criteria and application, please click on this link: https://joby.africa/dsoi/