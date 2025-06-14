Pulse logo
Meet the 1st person to own a car in Kenya, the challenges he faced & solutions

14 June 2025 at 14:30
Kenya’s pioneer car owner who paved the way for many others and left him mark on the roads
The first car in Kenya, the 1903 De Dion Bouton model (Courtesy)

While Gerald Gikonyo Kanyuira is regarded as the first Kenyan to own a car, the country’s history cars dates back to 1903 when the first car was imported into the country long before Gikonyo bought his car, an Austin.

The car was imported from France into the country via Mombasa port by Australian Road Engineer, George Wilson.

With a reputation of high-quality engineering and technology, De Dion Bouton was a popular car at the time and Wilson who was one of the engineers brought in by the colonial government to construct Kenyan highways imported one.

Learning how to drive

It arrived in the country at a time when the engineer did not know how to drive a vehicle, with no driving school or anyone to teach him how to drive it.

The maiden journey from Mombasa to Nairobi by road

The maiden journey from Mombasa to Nairobi by road

Consequently, Wilson had to self-teach himself how to operate a machine he had never owned before.

Repairs & maintenance

Aware that there were no mechanics or driving schools in the country, the company that sold the car to Wilson accompanied it with a manual detailing how he could drive it.

The risk of the car breaking down with no mechanic available to repair it was also there.

For this reason, Wilson received a manual from the car manufacturer with clear instructions on how to do basic repairs and maintenance.

It is these manuals that Kenya’s first car owner relied on to get his marvel of engineering moving, with locals queuing up to see the newest mode of transport.

The manufacturer did an excellent job as the car remained functional for decades with the engineer finally arriving in Nairobi in the car in 1929.

No fuel station? No problem

Owning a car at a time when the country did not have fuel stations, Wilson had to rely on the scarce fuel imports in the country to power his vehicle.

He used jerrycans to carry sufficient supplies of fuel as running out of the precious commodity in the middle of nowhere would spell doom.

Another challenge is that other than tracks, the country did not have motorable roads at the time with the roads that existed at the time not having been designed for cars.

The Kenya-Uganda railway was the primary means of transport into the interior.

Wilson embarked on a daring adventure which took him through the wilderness of Tsavo as he made the first journey from Mombasa to Nairobi by road.

With jerrycans of fuels strapped onto his vehicle, the Australian engineer conquered what many though was impossible.

Bare minimum comfort

Comfort was not a consideration at the time and other than the seats, the car had nothing much to offer in terms of comfort but was still able to accomplish what it was meant to do: Move people and goods from one point to another.

Powered by a one-cylinder engine, Wilson cruised around in his latest acquisition at a heavy cost with a myriad f challenges which he embraced in his car-ownership journey and paved the way for many more to import cars.

Educate me

