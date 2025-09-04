Easy 4-step guide to decide if any task is worth your time

As the saying goes, “time is money” and nobody likes theirs wasted. When time is a resource, you want to utilise every minute and extract maximum value.

But it can sometimes be difficult to decide what requires your immediate attention and what can wait.

For Kenyans in workplace situations time management can be the deciding factor when it comes to task assignments and even cordial relationships with colleagues.

Outside standard operating procedures and service charters that make it easy to know how to handle tasks, there’s an easy four-step guide that works to simplify personal organisational habits.

1. Do I need to do it now?

ADVERTISEMENT

Anything that is important and urgent cannot wait so you have to do it immediately.

Medical and other emergencies or in the event of a crisis at work, it is always understandable to stop everything else and attend.

This is also the case when working with tight deadlines and any last-minute incidents that probably won’t be too much of an inconvenience.

2. Is it important?

ADVERTISEMENT

Any tasks that are important, for example if they help grow your skills, improve your health or build meaningful relationships should be scheduled in your day.

This could look like setting up reminders or blocking time on calendar to ensure all important but not urgent tasks are not overlooked.

Depending on how much energy you’re willing to spare, some tasks can be accomplished over weeks or months. For example, you could decide to take a short online course every Thursday over the course of a month to learn a new skill.

3. Can someone else do it?

Tasks that are not essential for you but are urgent for the completion of a team project can be delegated.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tasks such as responding to emails and making some calls can be delegated to ensure you have less interruptions when you’re in the flow of work.

4. It’s not important and it’s not urgent

Taking a second look at your long to-do list may help you cross out a number of tasks that are neither important nor urgent.

Checking all your social media notifications, unless you’re a social media manager , can be eliminated from your workday.

JOB OPPORTUNITIES: Find jobs in Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

You can learn more about time management in the soft skills training currently being offered for free by BrighterMonday Kenya.