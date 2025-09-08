How George Gachara is unlocking Africa’s creative potential

George Gachara is widely recognised as one of Africa’s leading creative industry strategists.



With a background in communication, media studies, and peacebuilding, he has dedicated his career to shaping Africa’s creative economy.



His academic journey took him through Daystar University, Strathmore Business School, the University of Amsterdam, and the International Peace and Security Institute, where he gained skills in communication, conflict resolution, strategy, design thinking, and private equity.

This diverse foundation equipped him with the ability to merge creativity with business strategy, a combination that has defined his professional path.

Driving growth in Africa’s creative industries

At the heart of Gachara’s work is a mission to accelerate the growth of Africa’s creative industries. He has pioneered catalytic funds and facilities designed to unlock opportunities for young creatives across the continent.

Among these are the HEVA Fund LLP, the Pioneer Creative Industries Fund, the Ignite Fund, and the DOCA Film Africa Fund.

George Gachara (4th from left) among other attendees at the Creative Africa Nexus - CANEX program at hashtag#IATF2025

He also played a central role in structuring the Netflix Creative Equity Scholarship Programme (East Africa) and the Kenya Inclusive Creative Industries Programme with the Mastercard Foundation.

These initiatives go beyond funding, they provide business support, training, and research to help creatives thrive in competitive markets. Through them, Gachara has been instrumental in aligning capital with cultural innovation.

Advisory roles and global influence

Gachara’s expertise has earned him advisory roles with major institutions, including the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), Mastercard Foundation, and UNESCO’s International Fund for the Promotion of Culture.

In 2024, he was appointed to Afreximbank’s Creative Africa Advisory Group, tasked with guiding policy, trade support, and investment for Africa’s creative economy.

He also serves as a board director of Canex Creations Incorporated (CANEX Inc.), a subsidiary of Afreximbank’s Fund for Export Development in Africa (FEDA).

Based in Kigali, CANEX focuses on acquiring and commercialising African intellectual property across film, fashion, music, gaming, literature, and the arts, further positioning African creativity as a global export.

George Gachara

Academic and research contributions

Beyond his industry work, Gachara is deeply engaged in academia and research. He is an honorary entrepreneurship fellow at Goldsmiths, University of London, where his term has been extended to 2028.

Through this role, he contributes to entrepreneurship education, lectures, and research on creative industries.



He also works with the International Advisory Council of the Policy and Evidence Centre (UK), ensuring that Africa’s creative narrative is part of global research conversations.

Gachara has also led major studies, including a multi-country creative sector analysis with the Mastercard Foundation, focusing on opportunities for young people in Eastern and Southern Africa.

Recognition and awards

His impact has not gone unnoticed. In 2023, he was named among the Top 40 under 40 Men in Kenya by Nation Media Group’s Business Daily Africa, and also featured in the Choiseul 100 Africa list, which recognises the most influential young business leaders on the continent.

Earlier in his career, he received the International Youth Foundation’s Global Fellowship Award (2010) and the Outstanding Leadership Award from the Association of Conflict Resolution (USA) in 2011.

HEVA Fund founder- George Gachara