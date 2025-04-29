How to buy Kenya Power tokens: A simple guide to accessing prepaid electricity

Kenya’s electricity system has embraced the convenience of prepaid billing through the Token system.



This method allows households and businesses to purchase electricity units in advance and load them directly onto their meters, offering flexibility and control over energy consumption.

In this guide, we walk you through everything you need to know about Kenya Power Tokens—how they work, how to buy them, available payment methods, and tips for managing your usage efficiently.

Understanding Kenya Power tokens: What is prepaid electricity in Kenya?

What is a Kenya Power token?

A Kenya Power Token refers to a prepaid electricity credit used by consumers to power their homes or businesses.



The system functions like airtime—you purchase a specific number of units, receive a 20-digit Token code, and load it into your prepaid meter.

Once loaded, you consume the electricity until the units are exhausted. The system automatically cuts off the power once your balance reaches zero, prompting you to top up.

Advantages of using tokens

Budget control : You can buy what you can afford, when you can afford it, making it easier to manage your monthly energy expenses.

No estimated bills : With prepaid, there are no surprises at the end of the month.

Real-time monitoring: The meter displays your remaining units, allowing you to track consumption easily.

How to buy Kenya Power tokens

Before you begin, ensure you have your Kenya Power metre number, usually found on the front of your prepaid meter.

Step 1: Buying token units

Via Mobile Money (M-Pesa, Airtel Money)

Using M-Pesa: Go to the M-Pesa Menu > Lipa na M-Pesa > PayBill. Enter 888880 as the Business Number. Input your meter number as the Account Number. Enter the amount (e.g., KSh 200). Enter your M-Pesa PIN and press OK. You’ll receive an SMS from Kenya Power with your Token number.

At authorised agents

You can also buy from authorised bank agents or retailers using mobile money or cash. Ensure they issue a receipt and Token number.

Step 2: Loading the units into your meter

Key in the 20-digit Token number on your prepaid meter. Press “Enter” or the confirm button (usually a green key). Your units will load and display on the screen. To check your balance, press the display button or input code 07 on most meters. If the code doesn't work, wait a few minutes and try again. If the issue persists, contact Kenya Power customer care.

Payment methods for buying tokens

Mobile money (M-Pesa, Airtel Money)

M-Pesa is the most popular method due to its simplicity. Charges vary based on the amount sent, typically ranging between Sh 1 – Sh 33 per transaction. Tips: Always confirm the metre number before completing the transaction.

Save the PayBill number to avoid retyping it every time.

Bank payments

Several banks in Kenya offer Token purchase services via mobile banking or ATMs. Log into your mobile app or internet banking and follow the steps provided under bill payments.

Authorised Kenya Power agents

Visit Kenya Power offices or partnered agents (e.g., Posta, some supermarkets). These agents allow payments in cash or via mobile money and provide printed Token receipts instantly.

How to monitor your token usage and balance

Checking your balance

Your prepaid meter allows you to check your current unit balance by: Pressing the “07” key or the blue button (depending on model).

Some meters display remaining kWh automatically. You can also receive balance alerts via SMS if you registered for Kenya Power’s e-bill service.

Tracking consumption

Each time you load units, monitor how long they last. Daily consumption varies depending on: Use of appliances like electric cookers or water heaters

Number of residents in the household Your meter displays usage in kilowatt-hours (kWh)—one unit equals one kWh.

How to save tokens

Use LED bulbs instead of incandescent ones.

Unplug devices when not in use.

Limit high-consumption devices like irons, water heaters, and microwaves.

Cook efficiently by batching tasks and using thermos flasks.

Troubleshooting common issues with tokens

Meter not loading units

• Confirm the code is entered correctly. • Wait and re-enter if the screen shows an error. • If unsuccessful, call Kenya Power on 97771 or visit their offices.

Meter shows negative or low balance

This usually means: You have an outstanding debt from past consumption.

Emergency units were used and now being deducted. Purchase new units. The system deducts the owed amount automatically before crediting the rest.

Dealing with fraud or scams

Only use official PayBill numbers and trusted agents.

Kenya Power does not sell Tokens through social media.

Report fraud cases to customercare@kplc.co.ke or call their hotline.

How do I know when my token is running out?

Watch your meter display regularly. Most meters beep or show a warning when units fall below 5 kWh. Kenya Power advises topping up before hitting zero to avoid blackouts.

Conclusion