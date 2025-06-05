How to withdraw money from PayPal to M-Pesa: Easy step-by-step guide

The PayPal to M-Pesa money transfer service has become a vital link for Kenyans looking to access online payments and transact in both local and foreign currencies.



Through a partnership between Safaricom, PayPal, and Thunes (a global payments platform), users in Kenya can now easily transfer money between their PayPal and M-Pesa accounts.



Whether you’re a freelancer, online shopper, or business owner, this guide explains how you can withdraw money from PayPal to your M-Pesa account in a few simple steps.

Who can use the service? This service is available only to users who: Have a registered M-Pesa account with Safaricom, Own a Kenyan PayPal account, Use an Android device with internet access.



You must also ensure the names on both your PayPal and M-Pesa accounts match exactly to avoid errors during linking.

How To Withdraw from PayPal to M-Pesa For Kenyans

Step 1: Link your PayPal and M-Pesa accounts

Before withdrawing funds, you need to link your accounts. Follow these steps: Visit the PayPal Mobile Money Service website

Go to www.paypal-mobilemoney.com/m-pesa. Log in to your PayPal account

Use your PayPal email and password to access your account. Enter your M-Pesa-registered mobile number

This should be your Safaricom number used for M-Pesa . Enter the confirmation code sent to your phone

You will receive a 4-digit code via SMS. Enter this to complete the linking process. If you receive an error during this process, it’s likely due to mismatched names on your accounts. Ensure the full names on both accounts are identical.

Step 2: Convert your PayPal balance to USD

PayPal to M-Pesa only supports withdrawals in US Dollars (USD). If your PayPal balance is in a different currency, follow these steps to convert: Log in to your PayPal account.

Navigate to manage currencies.

Convert your balance to USD.

Step 3: Withdraw funds from PayPal to M-Pesa

Once your accounts are linked and your balance is in USD, you can proceed to withdraw: Go to the PayPal M-Pesa portal and log in. Click the Withdraw button. Enter the amount you wish to withdraw (in USD). The system will show: The equivalent amount in Kenyan shillings,

The USD to KES exchange rate ,

The estimated completion time. Confirm the transaction

Charges for withdrawing to M-Pesa

3% transaction fee is charged on the amount withdrawn. The platform sets the exchange rate and may include additional conversion fees.

Daily and transaction limits

The service observes M-Pesa transaction limits: Sh150,000 per single transaction, Sh300,000 as the daily limit. If you exceed these limits, your transaction may be declined.

Common issues and how to avoid them

1. Held payments: New PayPal users may experience delays due to PayPal holding funds for security reasons. This is usually resolved after the sender confirms the transaction or after a specified period.

2. Linking errors: Always ensure that your M-Pesa and PayPal account names match exactly. Name mismatches are a common cause of failed linking attempts.

3. Currency conversion issues: You can only withdraw from your USD PayPal balance. Make sure to convert other currencies within your PayPal account before initiating a withdrawal.

