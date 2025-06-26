On Thursday, June 26, 2025, business owners in Nairobi’s Central Business District woke up to a nightmare.

Shops had been broken into, merchandise stolen, and properties destroyed in the wake of countrywide anti-government protests.

Supermarkets, eateries, and electronic stores were looted dry. What had started as a peaceful demonstration quickly morphed into chaos, with rogue elements taking advantage of the unrest to raid businesses.

While some shop owners were left with nothing but shattered windows and empty shelves, others managed to escape major losses thanks to early planning and contingency measures.

This contrast highlighted an important truth, preparedness can make the difference between recovery and complete ruin.

And with the possibility of more protests in future, business owners must think beyond daily operations and start factoring in civil unrest as a real risk to operations.

Here are some key lessons and practical steps that businesses can take from the recent events:

1. Move your stock in advance when unrest is anticipated

One of the most effective ways to reduce losses during protests is to temporarily remove valuable stock from the business premises. This may seem like a drastic or burdensome step, but it can significantly reduce the risk of financial loss.

The process involves identifying critical inventory that would be most costly to replace and transferring it to a safer location. This strategy demands advance planning and constant awareness of the socio-political climate to allow timely decision-making.

Although it may disrupt daily operations temporarily, protecting key assets is more beneficial than having to replace everything due to theft or destruction.

The inconvenience of storage logistics, transport costs, and temporary downtime is minimal compared to the time and money it would take to rebuild from scratch.

Invest in strong security features

Securing your business physically is a critical preventive measure. Businesses that rely on weak doors, outdated locks, or minimal structural reinforcements are more likely to suffer damage when riots occur.

Investing in heavy-duty steel doors, multi-layered locks, security shutters, and window grills can provide a strong barrier against forced entry. These features serve as deterrents and delay tactics, making it more difficult for intruders to access your property.

Reinforced structures also give emergency response teams or law enforcement more time to intervene, should they be able to respond.

While it may seem like a costly venture at first, strong physical security infrastructure is a one-time investment that can protect your livelihood for years.

It also reduces the temptation for opportunistic looters who often target businesses that appear easy to breach.

3. Get insurance that covers civil unrest

Insurance is one of the most overlooked but essential tools for business protection. Many small and medium-sized enterprises operate without comprehensive insurance, leaving them exposed to unforeseen events like looting, fire, or vandalism.

Business owners should consider insurance packages that specifically cover political unrest, riots, and civil commotion.

This coverage allows businesses to claim compensation for stolen goods, damaged property, and even lost income during periods of closure.

Acquiring such policies requires a clear understanding of the risks involved in your business environment and choosing an insurer who offers suitable terms.

While insurance premiums may feel like an extra cost, they provide a financial safety net that allows you to recover and resume operations with minimal delay.

Digitise your records and inventory

Maintaining digital records of inventory, sales, suppliers, and customer data is crucial in times of crisis. When businesses are vandalised or looted, physical records are often among the first things destroyed or lost.

Digitising these records ensures that key business information remains intact and accessible, no matter the physical damage.

By using secure digital storage platforms, business owners can continue managing stock levels, track losses for insurance claims, and communicate with suppliers even from a remote location.

This not only speeds up recovery but also ensures compliance with tax and audit obligations. A digitised system also allows for seamless transition in the event you need to relocate or shift operations temporarily.

Set up a business continuity fund

Emergencies demand immediate responses, and without access to funds, recovery can be delayed or halted entirely.

A business continuity fund is a financial reserve specifically set aside to cushion operations during times of disruption. It can be used to replace stolen inventory, repair damaged property, pay staff, or relocate temporarily.

Building this fund requires disciplined financial planning allocating a small percentage of monthly revenue over time to accumulate a buffer.

The fund should be kept separate from regular operating cash and should only be accessed during emergencies.



By maintaining a continuity fund, businesses can respond swiftly to unexpected events without needing loans or external support.

This financial preparedness also enhances decision-making under pressure, allowing owners to act based on business needs rather than financial limitations. In uncertain environments, a continuity fund becomes a powerful tool for survival.

Conclusion

Civil unrest is a real threat, and business owners must treat it with the same seriousness as any other operational risk.

By taking practical steps, like securing your premises, insuring your assets, digitising your operations, preparing financially, and supporting your workforce, you improve your chances of withstanding and recovering from disruptions.