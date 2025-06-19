Safety measures to take before and during protests

As planned demonstrations continue across the country, with protesters calling for an end to police brutality, more people are recognising that a protest is a powerful tool for demanding change, though it also carries inherent risks.

The recent protests have been accelerated by several incidents of police brutality, notably the suspicious death of teacher and blogger, Albert Ojwang , on June 8, 2025.

Protests in Nairobi

The shooting of an unarmed mask hawker in Nairobi Central Business District (CBD) on Tuesday June 17, 2025, by a police concealing his identity has outraged the public even more.

With protests taking place across the country, it is important to know how to prepare and what to do during a demonstration.

As seen throughout previous occasions, a peaceful protest can quickly become chaotic due to police response, infiltration by goons, or unexpected provocation.

A protester running away from teargas

Protesters, journalists, medics, and even bystanders are prone to find themselves in the middle of protests altercations. It is important to be physically ready and have strategic awareness to stay safe and informed

Preparing properly can make the difference between staying safe and getting hurt or detained.

What to do before leaving for protests

1. Ensure to properly plan ahead of time

Do not show up to a protest without a plan as this could be risky. Know where the protest is starting, where and when it moves, and what the likely exit points are.

If possible, protest in an area you are familiar with and let a trusted person, like a family member or friend know where you are going and when you expect to be back.

A group of young people protesting in Nairobi's CBD area

It is even safer to attend with friends or a protest group so you can look out for one another. Protests can change direction or tone quickly, with friends present, you can decide when it is time to head home.

2. Wear the right protective clothing

When leaving for a protest, the outfit choice matters. Wear comfortable, dark-coloured clothing or if there is a suggestion on what people should wear, keep that in mind as that helps you blend in.

Two men with face masks on

It is crucial for protesters to avoid wearing political party symbols or flashy accessories. Closed shoes such as sneakers are essential for walking long distances or running if needed.

Bring a face mask or bandana to cover up in case teargas is used by police to dispatch the crowds.

For journalists, balancing visibility, safety, and professionalism is key during protests. Put on a “PRESS” jacket, carry a press or media identification card and helmet or cap with a “PRESS” label.

Press safety jacket

3. Securely pack a protest essential kit

Pack a well-thought-out essential kit and be ready for unexpected situations. It should be a small, lightweight bag to avoid drawing attention and easy to carry around.

An image showing protest essentials

Include a reusable water bottle, not just to drink, but also to rinse your eyes in case of tear gas exposure. A first aid kit with basics such as plasters, painkillers, and antiseptic wipes is vital.

Other essentials include a copy of your ID, some cash in case mobile money fails, and a fully charged phone with a power bank. A scarf soaked in lemon juice or vinegar can help neutralise tear gas.

4. Note down emergency contact lists

Before leaving for a protest, it is essential to write down a list of emergency contacts and keep it somewhere easily accessible, ideally on paper in case your phone is lost or damaged.

Your emergency contact list should include close family members or friends who can be reached in case of injury or arrest.

Also include the contact information for a lawyer or legal aid organisation such as the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) or Amnesty International Kenya, who may offer legal support to arrested protesters.

5. Understand your rights and rules to be followed

Before anything else, understand your legal rights. The Constitution of Kenya, under Article 37, gives every citizen the right to assemble and demonstrate peacefully.

Protester surrendering to police

Familiarise yourself with what is lawful and unlawful during a protest. You should also know how to respond if approached by police officers.

It is also important to know that while the law protects peaceful assembly, police may still disperse crowds if the protest is deemed unlawful or if violence breaks out.

Always record the names, badge numbers, or vehicles of officers involved in any confrontation if it is safe to do so, and contact LSK.

What to keep in mind during the protests

1. Stick with crowd and avoid chaotic places

While in the protests, stay close to the main body of peaceful protesters and avoid isolated areas, alleys, or frontline confrontations.

Chaos during protests

If police or goons begin to provoke violence, resist the urge to retaliate, document instead. Peaceful unity makes it harder for police officers to justify excessive force.

Moving with the crowd also ensures you have strength in numbers, making it easier to find help if you are injured, lost, or in danger.

An isolated person is more vulnerable to arrest or harm, therefore identify safe escape routes and stay within sight of familiar faces.

2. Always stay aware of your surroundings

Avoid getting too absorbed in your phone or conversations that distract you from real-time developments around you.

Alleged goons on motorbikes

Pay attention to sudden shifts in crowd behaviour, such as people running, shouting, or pointing, these are often early warning signs of danger or escalation. Staying alert can help you make quick, safe decisions.

Know where you came from and how to retreat quickly if necessary. Look out for suspicious individuals who may be provocateurs or undercover agents trying to incite violence.

3. Stay calm in case of an arrest

In case you are arrested by police officers, it is important to stay calm and not resist or fight and argue with the officers.

A lady resisting police arrest

Instead, ask clearly and politely why you are being detained. If possible, try and reach out to contact a legal aid group like Amnesty Kenya, Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC) or LSK.

If someone close to you is in trouble or has been injured, quickly take them to the closest medical assistance, be also prepared to witness detentions and know how to report or support others safely and legally.