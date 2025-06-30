In 2025, power banks still remain one of the most practical tech accessories in Kenya. With unpredictable power outages, long commutes, and heavy phone usage, having portable backup power is still necessary.

But with a flood of options and rising cases of counterfeits, choosing the right one (and making it last) requires a little more than guesswork.

Is a power bank worth it?

A person using a power bank

A 20,000 mAh power bank retails between Sh1,300 and Sh1,800 in Kenya.

After conversion losses, it delivers about 16,000 mAh of usable charge, enough for roughly three full charges, assuming an average 5,000 mAh smartphone battery.

With proper care, most lithium-ion power banks last around 500 full charging cycles. That brings the cost per full charge to under Sh4.

When compared to paid charging services or relying on sockets at public spaces, a power bank still offers value for money.

How to spot a fake power bank

A power bank in use

Fake power banks are common in informal markets and unverified online stores. To avoid being duped:

Check packaging quality. Legitimate devices have clear branding, detailed specs, and intact seals.

Look for safety markings. Certifications like CE, FCC, RoHS, or the Kenya Bureau of Standards mark are essential.

Beware of low prices. Prices far below average for high capacities often signal poor-quality or counterfeit cells.

Buy from verified sellers. Established electronics shops or reputable e-commerce platforms reduce the risk of fakes.

What to look for when buying a power bank

A power bank with multiple ports

Capacity. A 10,000 mAh unit supports one to two full phone charges; 20,000 mAh is ideal for heavier users. Output ratings. Ensure the voltage and amperage match device requirements. Check for 9V or 12V voltage and 2A or 3A current. These support faster, more efficient charging. Port options. Look for USB-A and USB-C. More ports means more devices charged at once. Fast-charge compatibility. Support for Power Delivery (PD) or Quick Charge is ideal for newer phones and gadgets. This feature speeds up charging. Build quality and warranty. Choose a power bank with a sturdy outer casing. A minimum 6-month warranty is a good sign of reliability.

How to make a power bank last

1. Keep it cool

Avoid heat exposure. High temperatures speed up battery wear and can cause overheating or swelling.

2. Use quality charging cables

Cheap or damaged cable can cause drops in voltage, slow charging or even short circuits.

Always stick to well-insulated, certified USB cables.

3. Unplug after full charge

Leaving the power bank plugged in for hours after it's full strains the battery and reduces its lifespan.

Most modern units have auto shut-off, (where the power banking ceases charging once full to protect itself) but unplugging is still best practice.

A power bank helps if the phone battery frequently drains

4. Don't let it fully drain

Avoid frequent deep discharges, where the power bank hits 0% power.

Charge when it drops to around 20 to 30% to preserve battery health.

Charging before it hits 0% extends the number of usable cycles.

5. Store properly and with care

For long-term storage, top the charge up every few months.

For most phone users in Kenya, a power bank remains a smart investment. When chosen carefully and maintained well, it delivers reliable power at a low cost per charge.