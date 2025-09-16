Silent Resignation: Why Kenyans are leaving their jobs quietly

Not every resignation comes with a dramatic farewell email, a heated confrontation, or a tearful goodbye.

In the modern workplace, a shift is happening: the silent resignation.

They serve their notice, keep their frustrations to themselves, and simply vanish into new opportunities.

This growing phenomenon is reshaping work culture and leaving employers questioning why their best talent slips away without a fight.

1. Toxic workplace cultures

One of the biggest drivers of silent resignation is poor workplace culture. Employees being micromanaged or in rigid, hierarchical organisations often feel their voices do not matter.

Speaking up about issues like favouritism, harassment, or poor leadership may be seen as insubordination.

The fear of victimisation is another aspect, some employees worry that raising complaints will put them on the chopping block during retrenchments or performance reviews. As a result, many choose the safer option: resign quietly and move on.

2. Uncompetitive pay and benefits

If employees feel they are underpaid compared to industry standards, they will leave for better pay.

Instead of bargaining with employers who dismiss their worth, silent resignation becomes a dignified escape.

Many companies lose talent to NGOs, tech firms, or international organisations because they offer competitive compensation packages.

3. Lack of career growth

Many Kenyan professionals are ambitious and driven, but not all organisations provide clear career progression paths.

When promotions and skill development are absent, workers look elsewhere. Silent resignation becomes the response to stalled growth.

Without mentorship, leadership pipelines, or upskilling programmes, employees see no future in their current jobs. Silent resignation becomes the answer to stalled growth.

4. Burnout and work–life balance

Work culture has long glorified long hours, tight deadlines, and always-on availability. Employees in law firms, hospitals, or advertising agencies are expected to work late into the night and even on weekends, during leave and even on public holidays.

Burnout is no longer seen as a badge of honour, it is viewed as a serious health risk. Employees who feel that their jobs consume their entire lives without leaving time for family or personal pursuits are quietly leaving for roles that allow flexibility.

5. Distrust of management

Trust is at the heart of employee retention, yet it is lacking in many Kenyan companies.

When employers fail to communicate transparently about company decisions, such as promotions, layoffs, or restructuring, employees feel excluded.



This lack of trust breeds cynicism, and workers begin to assume that raising issues will not bring meaningful change. They resign silently and seek opportunities in other sectors or abroad.

Cost of silent resignation to employers

Silent resignation may seem calm on the surface, but its impact on organisations is anything but. Losing talent without prior warning disrupts workflow, lowers team morale, and increases recruitment costs.

Skilled employees are especially difficult to replace, and when multiple workers resign silently, the company’s reputation as an employer suffers.

The silence is also dangerous because it prevents organisations from addressing the root problems. Without candid feedback, employers cannot fix what drove the employee away, leaving the cycle to repeat.