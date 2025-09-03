Big wins & looming lows for Nairobi businesses after August boom

The month of August was a major one for a section of businesses in Nairobi. Particularly in the hospitality, transport and clad business, there was a boom. With businesses, however, intertwined or in a chain, a win for one means a win for all.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) African Nations Championship (CHAN) brought in not only teams but also supporters, journalists, officials and scouts who filled hotels, rode in taxis, ate in restaurants and shopped in local markets.



While the event provided a temporary boost, many businesses are now staring at a sharp decline.

1. Hospitality: From fully booked to half-empty

Hotels, Airbnb apartments, and guesthouses across Nairobi enjoyed an unusual rush. Teams, fans, and journalists required extended stays, pushing occupancy rates to record highs. Some establishments even doubled their usual nightly rates, citing the sudden demand.

Now that the tournament is over, the same hotels are grappling with empty rooms or just less demand. The lull is expected to last until the December festive season, a reality that makes the August boom look like a mirage.

2. Transport: Boda bodas, taxis, and matatus cash in

For boda boda riders and digital-hailing riders, the CHAN period was golden. Visitors needed constant transport between hotels, stadiums, and entertainment spots.



Matatus plying routes to Kasarani, Nyayo Stadium, and city-centre locations were also busy, especially on match days.

Boda boda riders in business

However, the post-tournament silence is deafening. With fans gone, earnings have dropped back to normal, and the brief taste of high income has left many wishing for more frequent tournaments.

3. Clad business: Jerseys and flags fly off the shelves

Sports tournaments are never complete without fans dressed in jerseys and waving flags. Local traders selling replica jerseys, scarves, and national flags made a killing. Thousands of jerseys were sold during CHAN.

Now, with the tournament over, many of these traders are left with unsold stock and far less demand. The contrast between the peak and the dip is sharp, and some are resorting to discounts to offload their remaining inventory.

4. Restaurants and eateries: A food fiesta ends

Food vendors and restaurants benefited immensely during the matches. Fans wanted quick bites before games in popular eateries.



Street food sellers near the stadiums, particularly those offering nyama choma, smokies, and chips, made brisk business.

People eating at a restaurant in Nairobi

5. Entertainment joints: Nightlife got a boost

After the matches, fans sought nightlife experiences. Nairobi clubs, especially those in Westlands, Kiambu Road and Thika Road, reported an uptick in attendance.



DJs themed their nights around CHAN, while promoters cashed in with football-inspired events.

Today, club owners are adjusting back to their usual numbers, which are significantly lower than the August surge. Without big fans, the party scene has resumed its normal rhythm.

The ripple effect

The CHAN tournament created a temporary ecosystem where multiple businesses thrived together.



From taxi drivers ferrying fans to jersey traders on the streets, the ripple effect was wide. But the decline also shows how dependent Nairobi businesses are on major events to break their routine cycles.

For now, Nairobi businesses can only look forward to the festive season and hope for more international tournaments.